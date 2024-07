Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in

Verizon

iPhone 15

Verizon

iPhone 15





The new iPhones might not be too far off but unless you have a liberal budget, you might want to consider Verizon 's new deal which gives you a free iPhone 15 in return for any trade-in.is currently running an offer that will hook you up with a free iPhone 15 if you trade in an old device. The trade-in will knock $830 off the price of the basemodel with 128GB of RAM, which is how much it costs at. A lot of devices are eligible, and even some phones that were released as far back as 2010 will bring the price of thedown to zero.