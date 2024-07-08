Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
By
The new iPhones might not be too far off but unless you have a liberal budget, you might want to consider Verizon's new deal which gives you a free iPhone 15 in return for any trade-in.

Verizon is currently running an offer that will hook you up with a free iPhone 15 if you trade in an old device. The trade-in will knock $830 off the price of the base iPhone 15 model with 128GB of RAM, which is how much it costs at Verizon. A lot of devices are eligible, and even some phones that were released as far back as 2010 will bring the price of the iPhone 15 down to zero. 

Verizon says it will accept devices in all sorts of conditions, so even if your phone looks like it was in a bad accident, you don't need to worry.

As is the case with most deals like these, there are certain requirements. Firstly, you must get a new line. Other than that, be sure to trade in your old device within 30 days of purchasing the iPhone 15.

In case you want one of the Pro models, which is totally understandable as they are among the best smartphones you can buy today and are the only variants that can run every Apple AI feature, you can't get them for free, but you can still save a ton of money on them by trading in your old device.

For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro, which retails for $999, will only cost you $169 if you swap your old phone for it. If it's the iPhone 15 Pro Max you are after, which starts at $1,199, you can get it for as low as $369.

This is a terrific offer, especially if you have been eyeing Apple's latest lineup since September but haven't had the means to get your hands on them.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.

