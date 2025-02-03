Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Verizon details free Galaxy S25 satellite messaging service

Verizon can you hear me now guy satellite
Verizon has detailed its partnership with AST for satellite communication services in dead zones where it doesn't have cellular network coverage. Similar to T-Mobile's agreement with SpaceX and its direct-to-cell constellation, Verizonwill first bring satellite messaging to its phones, and then roll out additional services.

"Verizon is collaborating with Skylo to make satellite messaging features and location detection available for customers with select Android devices," says Big Red, and a quick check with Skylo reveals those mysterious Android phones.

Verizon Samsung Galaxy S25 gets satellite messaging


While Skylo mentions the Google Pixel 9 and a rugged Ulefone as compatible, it also specifically lists "Samsung Galaxy S25 series on Verizon" as certified for satellite communication via its services:

Verizon now offers seamless connection to Satellite SOS messaging powered by Skylo on the Galaxy S25 Series, in the unlikely event that you need emergency services and are in an area without cellular connectivity. Legal disclaimer: Galaxy AI features by Samsung are free through 2025 and require Samsung account login.
Skylo, January '25

According to Verizon, its network covers 99% of the places where Americans "live, work, or play," and that statement isn't far from the truth, as the FCC indeed lists Verizon as the carrier with the widest national coverage, especially in rural areas. 

For the rest of the space, Verizon will now provide satellite communication services, which, in their nascence, will be just texting and instant messaging, but with the AST satellites and multi-operator 850 Mhz band will bring voice and data as well.

As if to hammer the new Verizon signal frontier point home, the marketing firm of Big Red employed none other than Buzz Aldrin and the original "Can you hear me now?" guy for the satellite communication campaign with the following promo:

Video Thumbnail

T-Mobile is already running a beta of its Starlink direct-to-cell service partnership, but besides flagship Android phones from the Samsung Galaxy family it has also worked with Apple to provide supplementary access to its iPhones. Apple does have its homebrew satellite messaging solution with an investment in Globalstar, but the Starlink constellation is more advanced in its reach, so it didn't want to miss out.

In any case, direct satellite communication to unmodified carrier phones is increasingly becoming a contested area and will be a desired service, so Samsung and Verizon will keep the service free on Galaxy S25 handsets for 2025, and perhaps start charging those who are hooked afterwards.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless