T-Mobile iPhones can now use Starlink satellites for direct-to-cell messaging

After the weekend, both Samsung and Apple iPhone users on T-Mobile started sharing first impressions of the activated satellite connectivity service provided in partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX over its Starlink direct-to-cell constellation.

On Friday, Elon teased that the Starlink satellite connectivity beta will arrive for testing on select T-Mobile phones on Monday, and SpaceX delivered. Those select phones, however, were expected to only be of the Samsung Galaxy variety. When Starlink tested and demonstrated its direct-to-cell services with the first tweet or the first video streaming from space directly to an unmodified carrier phone on the ground, it did it with Samsung handsets that were not necessarily T-Mobile versions as at least one came from Verizon, the IMEI number showed.

Apple provides its own iPhone satellite connectivity service, starting with the iPhone 14 way back in 2022. It uses the Globalstar constellation and is meant to ping responders in emergencies when there are no cell towers around. 

Apple even bought 20% of Globalstar and will invest up to $1.7 billion for a new dedicated direct-to-cell constellation that will increase the bandwidth available to its iPhones in order to provide a more robust data connection instead of just basic messaging services.

Until that time, however, it has apparently been working with SpaceX to jump on the Starlink bandwagon, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This is a surprise move, as, when Elon Musk sat with T-Mobile's CEO to announce the direct-to-cell partnership, there was no mention of the iPhone, and subsequent tests or demonstrations were only done on Samsung Galaxy phones like the S24 or the Z Fold 6.


Apple has been testing iPhones with Starlink connectivity for a good while, report insiders, and select T-Mobile iPhone users have started receiving messages informing them of the SpaceX service availability with the newest iOS 18.3 update.

You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3.

T-Mobile subsequently confirmed that the Starlink direct-to-cell service won't be restricted only to the Samsung Galaxy line, but will rather start in beta "with select optimized smartphones [and] support the vast majority of modern smartphones." 

Apple has apparently put in the work to make sure that its newer iPhones are one of those select models, spearheading its satellite service offering with the largest, most robust satellite constellation on offer at the moment. 

For now, the T-Mobile direct-to-cell service via Starlink only provides basic messaging, but when more satellites are added, images and even audio streaming will be possible. Video streaming in the boondocks without carrier towers will only be possible with the next-gen Starlink cellular network constellation, though.
