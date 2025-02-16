Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness

TannerHill, Reddit user, February 2025





TannerHill bought their device in 2022 for $3,499 and instead of providing some sort of compensation for disabling their network extender and turning it into a paperweight,has only suggested that they call customer care to get help with buying a new one.It's not clear whyis shutting down the extender but it could be because it only supports 4G LTE, whereas the company is moving to 5G. The device may be no longer compatible with's 5G network and the company didn't think this through when putting it up for sale.Another possibility is that the hardware manufacturer that made the Enterprise Network Extender no longer supports it, in which case's hand is tied.One user has provided hope by saying that they lodged a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) when a consumer extender was similarly shut down and were reimbursed by. Of course, there is no telling whether business customers will have the same success, but it's worth a shot.