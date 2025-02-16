Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Companies can be quite ruthless when it comes to some decisions. Take Verizon, for example, which has decided to disable a device all of a sudden.
Reddit user TannerHill says that they have been informed by Verizon that it will shut down Enterprise Network Extenders 1 and 2 on March 31. This device enhances 4G LTE wireless coverage within a premises. It enhances both 4G LTE data and voice coverage.
Just received a letter from Verizon that the $3,499 network extender I obtained in 2022 will be disabled March 31, 2025 and to call customer care to assist in buying a new one… heads up everyone. Extremely unhappy at the moment to say the absolute least.
TannerHill, Reddit user, February 2025
TannerHill bought their device in 2022 for $3,499 and instead of providing some sort of compensation for disabling their network extender and turning it into a paperweight, Verizon has only suggested that they call customer care to get help with buying a new one.
It's not clear why Verizon is shutting down the extender but it could be because it only supports 4G LTE, whereas the company is moving to 5G. The device may be no longer compatible with Verizon's 5G network and the company didn't think this through when putting it up for sale.
Another possibility is that the hardware manufacturer that made the Enterprise Network Extender no longer supports it, in which case Verizon's hand is tied.
One user has provided hope by saying that they lodged a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) when a consumer extender was similarly shut down and were reimbursed by Verizon. Of course, there is no telling whether business customers will have the same success, but it's worth a shot.
I managed to get a consumer extender they summarily executed with no warning a year or so back reimbursed by Verizon via FCC letter.
ChainsawBologna, Reddit user, February 2025
Another user has suggested contacting a Verizon business representative. Affected customers might also consider getting a repeater, which is a device that extends the range of a network.
Verizon has made a string of unpopular decisions in recent times, which mostly involve customers paying more for service. In most cases, carriers and big corporations can get away with such moves, and in the rare occasions when they are reprimanded, it's never enough to deter them from pulling off something similar again.
