Verizon is back with another price hike

By
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon store
Just about every US carrier and streaming service increased prices last year, and the trend seems to continue in 2025. If you’re with Verizon, we have some bad news for you, especially if you have more lines.

Although the carrier hasn’t made it official yet, it appears that the price of Mobile Protect will increase for customers with four or more lines. The price changes are mentioned in a brochure uploaded on Verizon’s support page, which not only reveals the new prices, but also when carrier will start charging more for Mobile Protect.

As mentioned earlier, this only affects Verizon customers with at least four lines. Currently, Verizon charges $60 per month for Mobile Protect Multi-Device 4-20, but that will change come March 27. The new price customers with at least four Verizon lines will have to pay starting next month will be $68.

The new prices of Verizon's Mobile Protect plans | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Luckily, there are quite a few alternatives to Verizon Mobile Protect for those who don’t want to pay the extra $8. But first, it’s worth mentioning that Verizon Mobile Protect offers four price tiers:

  • 1 line: $19
  • 2 lines: $38
  • 3 lines: $57
  • 4-20 lines: $68 (up from $60)

The reason Verizon decided to increase the price of the service is unclear, and we don’t even know why it’s only the price of the most expensive plan that got changed.

For those who can’t afford Mobile Protect, Verizon offers two other similar services that are cheaper: Verizon Phone Protection and Verizon Total Equipment Coverage. The former costs as low as $7.95, while the latter starts at $12.10 per month.

Each service offers specific benefits, so there are cons and pros when it comes to these insurance plans. Obviously, Verizon Phone Protection only offers the basic features like $0 deductible cracked glass repairs, next day replacement, and global coverage. On the other hand, Verizon Total Equipment adds one extra perk: battery replacement.

Verizon Mobile Protect is the most complete insurance plan offered by the carrier and includes same-day delivery, data recovery, 24/7 tech support, digital security and privacy features, and in-person device refreshes, on top of what the other two plans offer.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

