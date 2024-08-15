Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Verizon bestowing free Pixel 9 Pro XL on some users without any requirements

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Verizon bestowing free Pixel 9 Pro XL on some users without any requirements

Clocking in at 6.8-inch, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the bigger of the two Pro models. It features a 120Hz Super Actua display, the Tensor G4 chip, 16GB of RAM, a 5,060mAh battery, a triple camera system, an improved front-facing camera, and tons of AI features.

A starting price of $1,099 for the 128GB model means that it's on the pricier side but pre-order deals like free storage upgrades and gift cards should take the sting out of it a little. Other ways to save include trading in your old phone or getting a new line.

If you don't want to jump through the usual hoops to save on the Pixel 9 Pro XL and want to save more than just a few hundred bucks, you might want to take a look at your Verizon account as a rare offer might be waiting for you. 

Some lucky customers have discovered that Verizon is offering to hook them up with the Pixel 9 Pro XL for free. The offer is apparently for those on unlimited plans and you will neither need a new line nor have to turn in your old device for an $1,199 credit. Of course, you will have to stay enrolled in the device payment program for 36 months to get all of the credits, but that's to be expected.

Verizon hasn't officially announced this offer and it's only available to a select few. It's not clear what will qualify you for the offer but it's not totally random apparently and looks like a targeted loyalty offer of sorts.

Regardless, if you are with Verizon, you should go to your account and check if you are eligible for it, as the Pixel 9 Pro XL sounds like one of the best phones to have come out this year and you will probably like it better than your current phone.

Google Pixel 9: Pre-order at Amazon with Gift Card

Pre-order the Pixel 9 with fancy new Gemini AI features at Amazon. The latest non-Pro model with a G4 chip is currently available with a $100 Gift Card.
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: pre-order at Amazon + Gift Card

Want more screen real estate to play with? The Pixel 9 Pro XL might be right for you, and it's now available for pre-order. Get yours alongside a $200 Gift Card at Amazon.
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: pre-order at Best Buy + $350 Gift Card

If you're a fan of foldable phones, you should definitely consider pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This model succeeded Google's Pixel Fold last year and offers a number of improvements. Pre-order one at Best Buy with a $350 Gift Card.
Gift
$1799
Pre-order at BestBuy
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless