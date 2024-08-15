Verizon bestowing free Pixel 9 Pro XL on some users without any requirements





Clocking in at 6.8-inch, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the bigger of the two Pro models. It features a 120Hz Super Actua display, the Tensor G4 chip, 16GB of RAM, a 5,060mAh battery, a triple camera system, an improved front-facing camera, and tons of AI features.





A starting price of $1,099 for the 128GB model means that it's on the pricier side but pre-order deals like free storage upgrades and gift cards should take the sting out of it a little. Other ways to save include trading in your old phone or getting a new line.





If you don't want to jump through the usual hoops to save on the Pixel 9 Pro XL and want to save more than just a few hundred bucks, you might want to take a look at your Verizon account as a rare offer might be waiting for you.





Verizon is offering to hook them up with the Pixel 9 Pro XL for free. The offer is apparently for those on unlimited plans and you will neither need a new line nor have to turn in your old device for an $1,199 credit. Of course, you will have to stay enrolled in the device payment program for 36 months to get all of the credits, but that's to be expected.





Verizon hasn't officially announced this offer and it's only available to a select few. It's not clear what will qualify you for the offer but it's not totally random apparently and looks like a targeted loyalty offer of sorts.





Regardless, if you are with Verizon, you should go to your account and check if you are eligible for it, as the Pixel 9 Pro XL sounds like one of the best phones to have come out this year and you will probably like it better than your current phone.




