Is Verizon participating in Black Friday 2019?

Why, yes, Verizon will most certainly take part in this year's Black Friday season, but as of November 20, Big Red's deals have not been revealed just yet. We are expecting the carrier to reveal its offerings for this year's shopping season.
If Verizon's 2018 Black Friday deals are anything to go by, we might have some very intriguing deals this year as well. Let's remind ourselves of what Big Red had discounted last year. The most notable ones are:
Google Pixel 3 for $400 off
Samsung Galaxy S9/9+ for $400 off
iPhone X for $400 off
iPad for $99 (when purchased with an iPhone)
The New Palm for $150 off
Google Home Hub for $99
We are hopeful Verizon would bring even better deals this year, but you will have to remain patient until the carrier unveils its new offerings:
