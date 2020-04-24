The unlocked Moto G7 Power is cheaper than ever on Amazon
Typically selling for $180, the Moto G7 Power in Deep Indigo is now $50 off on Amazon. The Marine Blue version is getting a $70 discount, but this specific model usually sells for $250, so you'll end up paying for this one. Ceramic Black and Clear White are both $30 off, so they're probably not worth getting right now.
Another benefit of owning an unlocked Moto G7 Power is that it's compatible with all major carriers in the US, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon. Also, the phone comes with US warranty and features Amazon's Alexa personal digital assistant.