The unlocked Moto G7 Power is cheaper than ever on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin Vasile
Apr 24, 2020, 8:16 PM
Even though the Moto G7 Power is a relatively new device, having been on the market for less than half a year, its price dropped considerably in the last couple of months. Not to mention that many US retailers offer great deals on the mid-range smartphone that don't require customers to commit to long term contracts.

One such retailer is Amazon, which now offers the unlocked Moto G7 Power at a crazy low price. There are really no downsides to the promotion, except maybe the fact that the Deep Indigo version is the only one you should get if you want the best deal.

Typically selling for $180, the Moto G7 Power in Deep Indigo is now $50 off on Amazon. The Marine Blue version is getting a $70 discount, but this specific model usually sells for $250, so you'll end up paying for this one. Ceramic Black and Clear White are both $30 off, so they're probably not worth getting right now.

Another benefit of owning an unlocked Moto G7 Power is that it's compatible with all major carriers in the US, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon. Also, the phone comes with US warranty and features Amazon's Alexa personal digital assistant.

Moto G7 Power
  • Display 6.2 inches
    1570 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

