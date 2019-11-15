Trump cabinet member: Huawei and ZTE are untrustworthy
Chinese phone and networking equipment manufacturers Huawei and ZTE have both been considered threats to U.S. national security. Both have been banned at one time from their U.S. suppliers (ZTE eventually reached a costly settlement with the Commerce Department), and now both companies are being called untrustworthy by U.S. Attorney General William Barr. The latter was writing a letter to Ajit Pai, the chairman of the FCC, to support the regulatory agency's draft Report and Order banning Huawei and ZTE from selling goods to regional and rural telecom operators receiving money from the Universal Service Fund. The fund is managed by the FCC and is used to make sure that Americans with a low-income, or those living in rural areas of the country, have the same access to telecom services as others living in the country.
FCC will vote on the proposal to ban the Universal Service Fund from purchasing gear from Huawei and ZTE on November 22nd
In the letter, Barr stated that when it comes to the two Chinese manufacturers "their own track record, as well as the practices of the Chinese government, demonstrate that Huawei and ZTE cannot be trusted...we should not signal that Huawei and ZTE are anything other than a threat to our collective security, for that is exactly what they, through their actions, have shown themselves to be." The FCC will vote on the proposal to ban the use of Universal Service Funds to purchase Huawei and ZTE networking equipment on November 22nd. The FCC will demand that U.S. carriers remove and replace equipment from the two companies that are already part of their networks. As of this past August, Huawei was the global leader in networking equipment with a 28% share. ZTE was fourth with 10%.
Huawei and ZTE are considered security threats to the U.S. because Chinese law allows the government to demand that companies gather intelligence at its behest. As a result, U.S. lawmakers are concerned that the firms' equipment contains backdoors that send information to Beijing. Both Huawei and ZTE have denied these allegations.
