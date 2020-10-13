Two of Fitbit's already affordable Apple Watch rivals are crazy cheap right now





If you're in the market for an even cheaper wearable device than the likes of the Apple Watch Series 3 and first-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch Active with a comparable list of features, one of the greatest promotions you might want to take into consideration right now drops the regular price of the Fitbit Versa Lite by no less than 56 percent.





Otherwise put, you can save a whopping 90 bucks... if you don't have a problem going with a love-it-or-hate-it Mulberry paint job bound to draw a lot of attention to your wrist when taking this bad boy out for a run or even a swim.





That's right, the watered-down Versa Lite edition can survive water immersion in addition to continuously monitoring your heart rate, tracking your daily activity, and keeping an eye on the quality of your sleep, all for more than four days on a single charge.









What this ultra-low-cost smartwatch can't do is follow you around and track your position in real time without a smartphone nearby. Unfortunately, the same goes for the pricier Fitbit Versa 2 , which also doesn't come with its own GPS chip, nonetheless adding a bunch of tools, sensors, and features into the equation to justify its higher MSRP.





Said MSRP is reduced by up to 36 percent at the time of this writing in multiple different color combos and even a couple of "special" editions including eye-catching woven bands as standard.





Capable of keeping the lights on for over six days between battery charges, the Versa 2 comes with everything from on-device music storage to native Alexa voice integration, guided workouts, and a significantly sharper screen than its Lite-branded cousin.





