Twitter makes conversations neat and tidy with a threaded layout
Threaded conversation layout uses a tree-like structure with lines connecting replies to the users they're meant for. Clicking on a specific tween in this threaded view expands the whole conversation, making it easier to reply, retweet, or just follow a topic. Our favorite reverse software engineer Jane Manchun Wong spotted the feature back in April, but now Twitter is making it official, at least for some users.
Your conversations are the heart of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020
Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view. pic.twitter.com/sB2y09fG9t
It's not clear which users will get the new layout and when, but you can check and see if you're among the test subjects. Twitter is probably seeking to pile up some real-world opinions and experience with this feature, before rolling it out for everyone. Do you think it's an improvement?
Twitter is working on selection transition in the Conversation Tree pic.twitter.com/BR3JbkH5ti— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 3, 2020