Twitter makes conversations neat and tidy with a threaded layout

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 07, 2020, 5:17 AM
Twitter is testing a new feature for all these long conversations and chatty people out there. Following replies and figuring out who tweeted to whom might be difficult, especially if the topic is hot and the debate is long. Enter the new threaded conversation layout. Actually, Twitter had been testing this feature for about a year in its Little T prototype project, but now the company is starting a public rollout for iOS and the web, TechCrunch reports.

Threaded conversation layout uses a tree-like structure with lines connecting replies to the users they're meant for. Clicking on a specific tween in this threaded view expands the whole conversation, making it easier to reply, retweet, or just follow a topic. Our favorite reverse software engineer Jane Manchun Wong spotted the feature back in April, but now Twitter is making it official, at least for some users.

It's not clear which users will get the new layout and when, but you can check and see if you're among the test subjects. Twitter is probably seeking to pile up some real-world opinions and experience with this feature, before rolling it out for everyone. Do you think it's an improvement?

