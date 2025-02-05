Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Trump's policy may soon make iPhones cheaper than Samsung Galaxy in US

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apple
Samsung Galaxy US price
Samsung may have appeared unscathed from the first rounds of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump and could even benefit in the short term, but ultimately, its market share in the US may suffer.

On Tuesday, Apple imposed a 10 percent tariff on products imported from China. This could potentially affect Apple, which makes more than 85 percent of iPhones in China. A tariff is an upcharge levied on products made in another country. Apple was able to sidestep these taxes the last time Trump was in power.

Trump has also announced a 25 percent tariff on products from Mexico and Canada but those penalties are on hold.

Companies often pass on at least some of the tax burden to their customers and if the tariff on Apple is not waived, the prices of the iPhone could increase in the US, which could make Samsung's products more competitive.

According to South Korea's Chosunbiz, Trump's future policies could harm Samsung. Trump has in the past proposed implementing tariffs on all countries. Additionally, the president's America First approach could see him exempting Apple from tariffs imposed on China.

So, while in the near future, any possible increase in the iPhone's price could strengthen Samsung's position, in the long term, that advantage might be eroded. Trump has floated the idea of a 10 to 20 percent blanket tariff on all countries. He may already be considering following through on his promise, as evident by his recent threat to impose tariffs on Europe.

Samsung makes about half of its products in Vietnam, and the rest are produced in India, Brazil, and South Korea. Products imported from these places are not subject to tariffs right now.

Korean professor Kyun-Won Kim says it won't be long before tariffs are expanded to countries where Samsung produces its phones. Unless the South Korean government or Samsung intervenes and promises measures such as building factories in the US, the company will be faced with the tough decision of either swallowing the added cost or raising the prices of its Galaxy phones in the US.

Samsung has avoided raising prices in recent years at the expense of its bottom line to remain competitive with Apple which has not raised the base price since the release of the iPhone 14. It's believed that the iPhone 17 will also cost the same as the current generation. However, absorbing additional costs might not be possible, considering the company also took the hit on Snapdragon chip cost instead of hiking the Galaxy S25's price.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

After battling AT&T for months with no satisfaction, woman turns to local television to get refund
After battling AT&T for months with no satisfaction, woman turns to local television to get refund
iPhone users should delete these stealer apps that made it to App Store for the first time
iPhone users should delete these stealer apps that made it to App Store for the first time
Despite a strong fiscal first quarter, Qualcomm's shares tank after the report is released
Despite a strong fiscal first quarter, Qualcomm's shares tank after the report is released
TSMC is drastically increasing prices to combat tariffs
TSMC is drastically increasing prices to combat tariffs
Rumored Galaxy S26 camera change ditches iPhone inspiration for an upgrade I’ve longed for
Rumored Galaxy S26 camera change ditches iPhone inspiration for an upgrade I’ve longed for
Vivo V50’s starry blue edition leaks in real-life images ahead of launch
Vivo V50’s starry blue edition leaks in real-life images ahead of launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless