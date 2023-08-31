Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Treat yourself to a Garmin Vivoactive 4S smartwatch from Amazon and save big

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Treat yourself to a Garmin Vivoactive 4S at Amazon and save big
In the market for a new smartwatch? Well, you have plenty of options to choose from. If you’re into conventional wearables, perhaps you’d like the new Galaxy Watch 6 or the Apple Watch Series 8. But if you need something more durable than the traditional smartwatches, we suggest a piece by Garmin. Incidentally, we found a tempting deal on one Garmin smartwatch – the Vivoactive 4S – now available for just under $200 at Amazon.

Considering the regular retail price of this device, which is a hefty $329.99, we believe the current markdown of 39% is indeed worthy of your attention. The last time we saw this smartwatch hit a similar price was on Amazon Prime Day. Back then, however, only Prime members could take advantage of the tempting discount, making this current price drop outstanding.

Garmin Vivaoctive 4S is a tempting buy at Amazon right now

Would you like to get a great feature-rich wearable that can keep up with your pace? In that case, you might like Amazon's deal on the fantastic Vivoactive 4S . This fantastic wearable is now available for 39% less than usual, making it a much more affordable option.
$130 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


This wearable boasts all the must-have features that make its manufacturer a worthy Apple and Samsung rival. For starters, it boasts a rugged build with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. So you can rest assured that it can stand the test of time. Moreover, it provides an enhanced look into your health and fitness.

Sensor-rich, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S will give you accurate body battery levels. It allows you to estimate when to jump into the next workout and when it’s better to rest. The wearable sports Pulse OX and blood oxygen monitoring as well. Plus, you get accurate wrist heart data measurements. As if that’s not enough, the wearable won’t miss the chance to suggest short breathing activities when your stress levels go high.

The smartwatch also comes with women’s health tracking, hydration measurements, over 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including swimming, yoga, running, and many more. Let’s not forget you can download music directly from Spotify or other music apps the wearable supports. You can also make contactless payments with this piece.

The exceptional battery life is another much-appreciated feature of this Garmin smartwatch. You get as much as seven days in smartwatch mode from this bad boy. When you turn on GPS mode with music, you get about five hours of battery life. Then again, every piece by the brand stands out with impressive performance on the battery front.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless