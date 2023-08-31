Treat yourself to a Garmin Vivoactive 4S smartwatch from Amazon and save big
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In the market for a new smartwatch? Well, you have plenty of options to choose from. If you’re into conventional wearables, perhaps you’d like the new Galaxy Watch 6 or the Apple Watch Series 8. But if you need something more durable than the traditional smartwatches, we suggest a piece by Garmin. Incidentally, we found a tempting deal on one Garmin smartwatch – the Vivoactive 4S – now available for just under $200 at Amazon.
This wearable boasts all the must-have features that make its manufacturer a worthy Apple and Samsung rival. For starters, it boasts a rugged build with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. So you can rest assured that it can stand the test of time. Moreover, it provides an enhanced look into your health and fitness.
The smartwatch also comes with women’s health tracking, hydration measurements, over 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including swimming, yoga, running, and many more. Let’s not forget you can download music directly from Spotify or other music apps the wearable supports. You can also make contactless payments with this piece.
The exceptional battery life is another much-appreciated feature of this Garmin smartwatch. You get as much as seven days in smartwatch mode from this bad boy. When you turn on GPS mode with music, you get about five hours of battery life. Then again, every piece by the brand stands out with impressive performance on the battery front.
Considering the regular retail price of this device, which is a hefty $329.99, we believe the current markdown of 39% is indeed worthy of your attention. The last time we saw this smartwatch hit a similar price was on Amazon Prime Day. Back then, however, only Prime members could take advantage of the tempting discount, making this current price drop outstanding.
Sensor-rich, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S will give you accurate body battery levels. It allows you to estimate when to jump into the next workout and when it’s better to rest. The wearable sports Pulse OX and blood oxygen monitoring as well. Plus, you get accurate wrist heart data measurements. As if that’s not enough, the wearable won’t miss the chance to suggest short breathing activities when your stress levels go high.
