Apps

Dating app Tinder could soon be selling its own phone cases and other accessories

by Radoslav Minkov
Feb 12, 2021, 5:33 AM
Tinder is among the most popular dating apps out there and it appears that the company behind it is looking into entering the phone merch business. This was aptly discovered by Dutch website DatingApps (via LetsGoDigital) just before Valentine's Day 2021.

MatchGroup is the name of the internet tech giant that owns the likes of Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish and other highly popular dating apps.

On January 20th, a trademark by MatchGroup was accepted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark is for "Tinder Made" and listed below are the products that are planned to be released under that label, as seen in the trademark registration:

Protective covers and cases for cell phones; stands for handheld digital electronic devices, namely, cell phones and tablets; lights for use with mobile phone cameras…

Clothing, footwear and headwear for women, men, boys and girls, namely, jump suits, overalls, shirts, sport knit shirts, T-shirts, chemise, tank tops…

Most notably, it seems that MatchGroup is planning Tinder-branded cases, covers and stands for smartphones, possibly even tablets. "Lights for use with mobile phone cameras" could mean Tinder-branded selfie ring lights. In addition, we may soon see Tinder clothing such as shirts, hats and shoes for sale.

MatchGroup recently announced to its shareholders that Tinder's annual revenue in 2020 was close to $1.4 billion. The successful Tinder app has been getting plenty of notable quality of life improvements over the recent years, even a face-to-face video chat feature back in July of 2020, just in time for the pandemic.

