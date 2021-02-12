Dating app Tinder could soon be selling its own phone cases and other accessories
MatchGroup is the name of the internet tech giant that owns the likes of Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish and other highly popular dating apps.
Protective covers and cases for cell phones; stands for handheld digital electronic devices, namely, cell phones and tablets; lights for use with mobile phone cameras…
Clothing, footwear and headwear for women, men, boys and girls, namely, jump suits, overalls, shirts, sport knit shirts, T-shirts, chemise, tank tops…
Most notably, it seems that MatchGroup is planning Tinder-branded cases, covers and stands for smartphones, possibly even tablets. "Lights for use with mobile phone cameras" could mean Tinder-branded selfie ring lights. In addition, we may soon see Tinder clothing such as shirts, hats and shoes for sale.
