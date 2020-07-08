Tinder adjusts to the new normal by testing a much needed feature
It used to be that when you swiped right on Tinder and spoke with the person you wanted to meet up with, you'd suggest a place to get together to see if any sparks flew. That might have been a safe place with plenty of people around like a restaurant, a book store, a bar, or a crowded park. The problem is that the pandemic has made it unsafe to go to many of these locations. But love always finds a way and today Tinder announced that it is testing a video chat feature in select markets. If both parties opt-in, they can go on a virtual date.
Tinder said that half of its members in the states have had video dates in the past month after a match off of the app. 40% of Gen Z members surveyed said that they want to continue using video as a screen to decide whether to meet a match in real life even once their favorite date spot is reopened. Virtual dates do not appear to a short term feature that will disappear once the pandemic does. As Tinder said in its press release, "It’s clear that video is here to stay, and we’re excited to see what else we learn during this test. Stay tuned for updates on the feature over the coming weeks, as we continue evolving it while bringing it to more Tinder members around the world."