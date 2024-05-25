Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!

Document reveals TSMC will produce Tensor G5 AP for Pixel 10 series; chip supports 16GB RAM

By
0comments
Document reveals TSMC will produce Tensor G5 AP for Pixel 10 series; chip supports 16GB RAM
If you're a regular PhoneArena reader, you might be familiar with the Tensor G5 application processor (AP) that will power the Pixel 10 series (if you're an irregular PhoneArena reader, a cup of prune juice might straighten you out). Unlike the Tensor chipsets that powered the Pixel 6 through Pixel 9, which are modified Samsung Exynos APs manufactured by Samsung Foundry, the Tensor G5 will be fully customized by Google.

Another change coming with the Tensor G5 has to do with the foundry that will manufacture the chipset. The first four Tensor chips, including the Tensor G4 that will be powering the upcoming Pixel 9 line later this year, were built by Samsung Foundry but this will change next year. The Tensor G5 will be produced by TSMC, the world's largest foundry, using its second-generation 3nm process node (N3E).

Android Authority has shared the shipping manifest for a sample Tensor G5 chip that was being imported into India. Based on a breakdown of this document, the shipping manifest reveals Google's part number (G313-09488-00), the categories that the product belongs to (Integrated Circuit, System on a Chip), and denotes that it is a new product introduction. Among the remaining information revealed by the document is the manufacturer of the chip which is listed as TSMC.

Breaking down the data in the Indian shipping manifest for the Tensor G5 SoC. Image credit-Android Authority - Document reveals TSMC will produce Tensor G5 AP for Pixel 10 series; chip supports 16GB RAM
Breaking down the data in the Indian shipping manifest for the Tensor G5 SoC. Image credit-Android Authority

We also know that the sample chip in question is the Tensor G5 since the manifest shows that the codename for the component is LGA which is an abbreviation for "Laguna Beach" which is said to be the codename for the fifth-generation Tensor chipset. Another sign that TSMC is making the Temsor G5 can be seen on the document where InFO POP is listed as the packaging technology used on the chipset. InFO POP technology is exclusive to TSMC.

The manifest shows that the Tensor G5 had passed the SLT (system-level test) which runs a finalized version of a chip in a test device to simulate how it performs handling basic tasks. The chip carries 16GB of POP (package-on-package) RAM, typically employed to save space on the motherboard. It would seem to indicate that rumors about the Pixel 9 Pro sporting 16GB of RAM are true and that this will carry over to the Pixel 10 series in 2025.

If you've been considering upgrading to the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro XL this year, you might want to hold off for a year and pick up one of the Pixel 10 series phones in 2025 since all indications are they will be powered by a chip fully customized by Google. This could allow Google to create exclusive features for the Pixel 10 line that will run seamlessly on the Tensor G5 SoC.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
The greatest no-trade-in Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy
The greatest no-trade-in Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless