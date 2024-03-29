Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

This deeply discounted Echo Pop with a bundled bulb is easily Amazon's best smart home deal today

This deeply discounted Echo Pop with a bundled bulb is easily Amazon's best smart home deal today
You know how Amazon's smallest and cheapest smart speaker was on sale at a significantly lower price than usual last week for the e-commerce giant's Big Spring event? While that sitewide deals festival is technically over now, the Echo Pop can somehow be purchased at an even heftier discount with a nice and handy smart bulb included.

Although we've obviously seen this type of bundle sold at a special price before, it's certainly not every day that the Echo Pop scores a $29.99 discount alongside an Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb.

Amazon Echo Pop

Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1.95-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Semi-Spherical Design, Built-in Eero Support, Microphone Off Button, In-app Privacy Controls, Charcoal, Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb Included
$30 off (57%)
Buy at Amazon

That's an incredible 56 percent slashed off a regular combined price of $52.98, and if it wasn't clear before today, you are now definitely advised to choose this diminutive Alexa-powered speaker over the slightly bigger, louder, and costlier Echo Dot.

For its size, the first-gen Echo Pop is almost surprisingly powerful, not to mention that it's essentially as smart and versatile as the Echo Dot (5th Gen) and even the full-size Echo (4th Gen).

Capable of pumping "full" sound with the help of a 1.95-inch front-firing speaker, the Echo Pop requires no touch interaction, instead listening to your voice for commands relating to music streaming, timers, alerts, weather information, news briefings, traffic updates, and so on and so forth.

Naturally, the Echo Pop can't possibly integrate smart home hub functionality at this crazy low price, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying its extreme affordability and convenience... while this killer deal is available.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

