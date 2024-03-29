This deeply discounted Echo Pop with a bundled bulb is easily Amazon's best smart home deal today

Up Next:
You know how Amazon's smallest and cheapest smart speaker was on sale at a significantly lower price than usual last week for the e-commerce giant's Big Spring event? While that sitewide deals festival is technically over now, the Echo Pop can somehow be purchased at an even heftier discount with a nice and handy smart bulb included.
Although we've obviously seen this type of bundle sold at a special price before, it's certainly not every day that the Echo Pop scores a $29.99 discount alongside an Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb.
That's an incredible 56 percent slashed off a regular combined price of $52.98, and if it wasn't clear before today, you are now definitely advised to choose this diminutive Alexa-powered speaker over the slightly bigger, louder, and costlier Echo Dot.
For its size, the first-gen Echo Pop is almost surprisingly powerful, not to mention that it's essentially as smart and versatile as the Echo Dot (5th Gen) and even the full-size Echo (4th Gen).
Capable of pumping "full" sound with the help of a 1.95-inch front-firing speaker, the Echo Pop requires no touch interaction, instead listening to your voice for commands relating to music streaming, timers, alerts, weather information, news briefings, traffic updates, and so on and so forth.
Naturally, the Echo Pop can't possibly integrate smart home hub functionality at this crazy low price, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying its extreme affordability and convenience... while this killer deal is available.
