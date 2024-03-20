Amazon's small Echo Pop smart speaker packs big sound at a super-low price for Big Spring event

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
As expected when it was announced a few days ago, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is filled to the brim with huge discounts on popular products across many categories of the consumer tech industry. But a deal doesn't have to slash hundreds of bucks off the list price of a high-end smartphone or tablet to make headlines and grab the attention of bargain hunters nationwide.

Even the most affordable Alexa-powered smart speakers out there are on sale at super-deep price cuts right now, bringing back some of that Christmas (or Black Friday) magic to help you start a new season on a high note.

Echo Pop

Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1.95-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Semi-Spherical Design, Built-in Eero Support, Microphone Off Button, In-app Privacy Controls, Four Color Options
$17 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Regularly available for $39.99, the semi-spherical Echo Pop can be purchased for a cool 18 bucks less than that during Amazon's Big Spring festivities. That equates to a massive 43 percent markdown, making the cheapest member of the Echo family almost as affordable as on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023, when it actually scored a $22 discount.

This hot new deal does beat everything we've seen offered in the last couple of months as far as Echo Pop price cuts are concerned, so you might want to pull the trigger before it's too late if you dig Alexa and somehow don't have a smart speaker in every room of your house yet.

For its incredibly small size, the Pop promises to deliver surprisingly powerful sound, mind you, with the help of a larger front-firing speaker than the costlier Echo Dot (5th Gen). This is technically a first-gen device, which might make you a bit hesitant, but of course, Amazon knows very well what it's doing in the smart speaker space.

And yes, this dirt-cheap model can do (almost) everything the Echo Dot and full-sized Echo are capable of, lacking a temperature sensor and smart home hub abilities while answering questions, playing music, setting alarms and timers, making calls, and offering news briefings without you ever having to lift a finger. 

Loading Comments...

