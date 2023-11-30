It's not too late to get Amazon's Echo Pop at its lowest ever price WITH a Christmas gift included





If that sounds like a swell idea, you might want to hurry and order a special bundle including the two items before it goes up in price. For the time being, the 2-in-1 package costs a whopping 70 percent less than its usual combined price of $59.98.

Echo Pop Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1.95-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Semi-Spherical Design, Built-in Eero Support, Microphone Off Button, In-app Privacy Controls, Charcoal, Free Sengled Smart Color Bulb Included $42 off (70%) Buy at Amazon





That's a grand total of 42 bucks you can currently save, and if this feels like a deal too good to be true for this time of year, that's mostly because Amazon kicked off the offer at some point during its extended Black Friday/ Cyber Monday festivities these past couple of weeks.





Due to the e-commerce giant's absolute flood of phenomenal holiday promotions of late, this particular bargain initially (and regrettably) escaped our radar. But now it's very much in the spotlight, even though we have no idea if Amazon plans to nix it in the near future or not.





Our guess is it can't possibly last much longer, so you should probably hurry and pull the trigger if you're interested in a teeny-tiny yet decidedly feature-packed smart speaker with tens of thousands of Alexa skills supported and a Sengled smart color bulb that's always useful around the house.

Can you think of a better, more thoughtful, more useful, and especially more affordable Christmas present than Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo Pop? We can. How about getting both the entry-level smart speaker and an always handy smart bulb for that family member or (relatively) close friend you haven't quite decided what they'll receive from you this year?