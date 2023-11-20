Massive discount and free bulb: This is Amazon's amazing Echo Dot (5th Gen) Black Friday deal





Believe it or not, the newer and vastly improved fifth-generation Echo Dot is now only slightly costlier than its predecessor... with a nice TP-Link Kasa smart color bulb included. Released in 2022, Amazon's latest diminutive Alexa-powered speaker with "vibrant sound" is normally available for $49.99 by itself, and because you can currently pay 27 bucks less than that with the aforementioned little gift bundled in, you're essentially looking at saving a grand total of $50 here. Believe it or not, the newer and vastly improved fifth-generation Echo Dot is now only slightly costlier than its predecessor... with a nice TP-Link Kasa smart color bulb included. Released in 2022, Amazon's latest diminutive Alexa-powered speaker with "vibrant sound" is normally available for $49.99 by itself, and because you can currently pay 27 bucks less than that with the aforementioned little gift bundled in, you're essentially looking at saving a grand total of $50 here.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa Voice Assistance, 2022 Release, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Charcoal, TP-Link Smart Kasa Smart Color Bulb Included $50 off (68%) $22 99 $72 98 Buy at Amazon





That's the equivalent of an Echo Dot (5th Gen) outside promotional campaigns like this one, and we believe it's not too hyperbolic to deem this the absolute best Black Friday offer for your smart home today.





Before claiming Amazon's unprecedented new deal, it's important to note that the Echo Dot doesn't come with actual built-in smart home hub functionality (in any version, generation, or edition), which however shouldn't completely put you off a purchase in time for Christmas at this record low price.





Alexa is certainly powerful and versatile enough on any device to justify your (very modest) expense right now, playing music from the web, delivering weather and traffic information, setting timers and alarms, and much more without you ever having to lift a finger.





Compared to the 2020 edition, the 2022 Echo Dot promises to supply a massively enhanced overall audio experience with clearer vocals and deeper bass for any room, although the compact body of this hugely discounted smart speaker doesn't exactly make it ideal for a very large space.