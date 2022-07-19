There it is: Official Galaxy Z Flip 4 render leaks out in full glory





Sourced by an industry insider to MySmartPrice , the render shows us the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the full roster of colors that the foldables will be available in: Blue, Black, Cream, and Lavender colors, the latter of which could be called Bora Purple, similarly to one of the latest Galaxy S22 colors









Removing the shroud of secrecy, the seemingly realistic render depicts a rather large external display, reportedly upwards of 2 inches in size. We can't see the hinge mechanism in this latest render, but an earlier leak last week by @evleaks gave us a first look at the side of the phone.





Another thing to take out from the render is the fact that a dual camera will still be making the rounds on the Z Flip 4. We had heard rumors that Samsung could put a triple-camera setup, but ultimately, the upcoming foldable will come with a dual camera setup, with possibly improved image quality. Aside from that, a regular USB Type-C port and a loudspeaker grill are also visible.



































