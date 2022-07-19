There it is: Official Galaxy Z Flip 4 render leaks out in full glory
Well, there it is — after lots of speculation and quite a lot of leaks, we finally have what's supposedly a real render of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4!
Sourced by an industry insider to MySmartPrice, the render shows us the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the full roster of colors that the foldables will be available in: Blue, Black, Cream, and Lavender colors, the latter of which could be called Bora Purple, similarly to one of the latest Galaxy S22 colors.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked render
Removing the shroud of secrecy, the seemingly realistic render depicts a rather large external display, reportedly upwards of 2 inches in size. We can't see the hinge mechanism in this latest render, but an earlier leak last week by @evleaks gave us a first look at the side of the phone.
Another thing to take out from the render is the fact that a dual camera will still be making the rounds on the Z Flip 4. We had heard rumors that Samsung could put a triple-camera setup, but ultimately, the upcoming foldable will come with a dual camera setup, with possibly improved image quality. Aside from that, a regular USB Type-C port and a loudspeaker grill are also visible.
The latest on the Z Flip 4's announcement is that it's likely taking place on August 10, as per a leaked invitation tweeted by @evleaks. Supposedly, the foldable phone will hit the market on August 26, along with the Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.
