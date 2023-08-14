The years-long patent battle between Apple and Caltech might end with a truce



Just a few days back, Caltech also made peace with Samsung, settling a 2021 lawsuit over the use of Wi-Fi chips in Just a few days back, Caltech also made peace with Samsung, settling a 2021 lawsuit over the use of Wi-Fi chips in Galaxy phone s, tablets, and watches that stepped on the same wireless communication patents owned by the university. Caltech isn't stopping there – it's also aiming its legal guns at Microsoft, Dell, and HP over these patents.

Last year, a US appeals court put the brakes on the previous judgment, stating that the whopping $1.1 billion sum that Apple and Broadcom were ordered to pay to Caltech for trampling on its Wi-Fi tech patents was “legally unsupportable”. The court ordered a new trial on damages.The trial was supposed to begin in June 2023 but got indefinitely postponed in May. So, to sum it up, Caltech initially hit a jackpot of over $1.1 billion from Apple and Broadcom, only to see that overturned later. And now, things seem to be veering toward a settlement, which details are yet to emerge.