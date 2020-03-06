Apple will have to pay $838M of patent infringement damages to Caltech after its verdict appeal is rejected
Previously, Apple and Broadcom had denied infringing those patents and had disputed the fine of $1.1 billion, demanded by the California Institute of Technology. Caltech’s lawyers maintained the position that the patent in question was found in a lot of Apple’s products, namely the iPhone, iPad, iMac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and even the AirPort routers that Apple discontinued back in 2018. The fine’s amount was therefore grounded in the US market’s sales of over 598 million Apple devices that infringed the patent.
Unfortunately for the Cupertino-based tech giant, it lost the appeal and the fine remains, reports Reuters. The validity of the lawsuit, especially of one of the patents, was challenged by Apple on grounds of “obviousness”, meaning that if a technology is obvious to either experts or the general public, it cannot be patented. More details of Apple’s argument are unavailable, however, the appeal was rejected by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):