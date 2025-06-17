The smart office buddy tablet: Doogee G6+ serves loyally, doesn’t break the bank
The Doogee G6+ is a tablet for on-the-go entertainment, work, and study
We live in the age of smooth animation and going for a default of 60 Hz nowadays feels like a “downgrade”. It’s cool to see that even value-priced tablets can now hit at least 90 Hz — at least Doogee’s Tab G6+ can.
Its IPS panel has a FHD resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels) and an 11-inch diagonal. 90 Hz refresh ensures that animations will feel smoother — anything above 60 Hz typically does.
It’s got a 16:10 aspect ratio for that golden middle between being usable as a movie player, but also having a tall enough canvas for productivity and website viewing. All the while a metal body keeps it looking sleek and pretty.
And the Doogee Tab G6+ is not “all work and no play” — it does have Widevine L1 Support, so premium UHD content from your video platform of choice can be played on it. Two speakers in landscape stereo ensure that you will get that fuller sound, whether you are watching or playing.
The Doogee Tab G6+ is powered by an octa-core, 2.2 GHz Unisoc T7280 processor to keep it ticking. It comes with a pretty good 256 GB storage chip, and microSD expansion if that’s not enough. The 8 GB of RAM on board is good to run Android 15 and its Gemini features straight on the tablet.
Of course, with Google’s latest operating system, you get the security perks, on-device encryption, and granular app permissions, which will matter to you if you want to use the tablet as a work buddy.
If you choose to get the VIP package of the Tab G6+, it will include everything you need to turn this portable tablet into a lightweight laptop replacer. The accessory pack includes:
Of course, this is on top of regular box contents — namely a charger and data cable.
And yes, the Doogee Tab G6+ is made with mobile work and task completion in mind. It has a SIM slot for a 4G LTE connection, so you can sync your documents, files, and homework wherever you go. Download a game to play over the commute, or browse the web at robust LTE speeds — it’s a convenience for the digital nomad that’s constantly on the go.
While the Doogee Tab G6+ is a good choice for students or young content creators, with its note-taking features and keyboard, it can also be used by the youngest members of the family with pre-installed parental controls
Doogee has recently rolled out three new series of Android-powered tablets. They focus on delivering performance for different needs at very competitive price points. The new Doogee Tab A series is a good choice for the kids at home or young students, while the Doogee Tab E series is the best performer in the range, with a giant screen for the best entertainment experience.
11-inch all-screen front, 90 Hz refresh rate
