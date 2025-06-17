Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
The smart office buddy tablet: Doogee G6+ serves loyally, doesn’t break the bank

The Doogee G6+ is a tablet for on-the-go entertainment, work, and study

Tablets
This story is sponsored by Doogee. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Doogee has recently rolled out three new series of Android-powered tablets. They focus on delivering performance for different needs at very competitive price points. The new Doogee Tab A series is a good choice for the kids at home or young students, while the Doogee Tab E series is the best performer in the range, with a giant screen for the best entertainment experience.

Here, we will be taking a look at the Doogee Tab G6+ — from the office buddy G series. These are your portable platforms for learning or working, with just enough room on the 11-inch screen, Android 15 on board, and an accessory package that helps you get the most out of it anywhere.

11-inch all-screen front, 90 Hz refresh rate




We live in the age of smooth animation and going for a default of 60 Hz nowadays feels like a “downgrade”. It’s cool to see that even value-priced tablets can now hit at least 90 Hz — at least Doogee’s Tab G6+ can.

Its IPS panel has a FHD resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels) and an 11-inch diagonal. 90 Hz refresh ensures that animations will feel smoother — anything above 60 Hz typically does.

It’s got a 16:10 aspect ratio for that golden middle between being usable as a movie player, but also having a tall enough canvas for productivity and website viewing. All the while a metal body keeps it looking sleek and pretty.



And the Doogee Tab G6+ is not “all work and no play” — it does have Widevine L1 Support, so premium UHD content from your video platform of choice can be played on it. Two speakers in landscape stereo ensure that you will get that fuller sound, whether you are watching or playing.

Get Doogee Tab G6+ here

Official Store | Use KOLG6 for 27% off
Amazon Store | Use WPKYNS3T for 23% off


More than enough memory, Android 15 on board


The Doogee Tab G6+ is powered by an octa-core, 2.2 GHz Unisoc T7280 processor to keep it ticking. It comes with a pretty good 256 GB storage chip, and microSD expansion if that’s not enough. The 8 GB of RAM on board is good to run Android 15 and its Gemini features straight on the tablet.



Of course, with Google’s latest operating system, you get the security perks, on-device encryption, and granular app permissions, which will matter to you if you want to use the tablet as a work buddy.

Speaking of which, it does come in a package specifically to enhance your office experience. Or, more like, to help you bring your office anywhere!

Doogee Tab G6+ upgraded accessory package


If you choose to get the VIP package of the Tab G6+, it will include everything you need to turn this portable tablet into a lightweight laptop replacer. The accessory pack includes:



  • Stylus
  • Bluetooth mouse
  • Bluetooth keyboard
  • Leather case
  • Tempered screen protector

Of course, this is on top of regular box contents — namely a charger and data cable.

And yes, the Doogee Tab G6+ is made with mobile work and task completion in mind. It has a SIM slot for a 4G LTE connection, so you can sync your documents, files, and homework wherever you go. Download a game to play over the commute, or browse the web at robust LTE speeds — it’s a convenience for the digital nomad that’s constantly on the go.

While the Doogee Tab G6+ is a good choice for students or young content creators, with its note-taking features and keyboard, it can also be used by the youngest members of the family with pre-installed parental controls and

Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
