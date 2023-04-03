The iPhone 14 is doing better in the U.S. than last year's iPhone 13, but not as well as the iPhone 12

Nearly seven months into its reign as the current iPhone series, the iPhone 14 line continues to sell very well in the U.S. Based on the latest report from Wave7 Research reported by investment bank J.P. Morgan (via AppleInsider ), the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the top-selling iPhone model in the states. The report says that overall, the iPhone 14 continues to outsell the iPhone 13 in the U.S. during comparable time periods.





Thanks to the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in February, that month saw the stateside market share of the iPhone decline from 69% in January to 62%. While not as high as the iPhone 12's 64% market share in February 2021, it tops the 59% slice of the U.S. smartphone pie that the iPhone 13 owned in February of last year.







As we mentioned, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the top-selling iPhone in the states accounting for 19% of iPhone sales in the country. The iPhone 14 was next with an 18% share followed by the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Plus with market shares of 13% and 7% respectively. The iPhone 14 Plus continues to show relatively poor results despite the fact that it features a 6.7-inch display and hosts the largest capacity battery ever placed inside an iPhone at 4325mAh.











The iPhone 14 Plus is priced at $899 making it a more affordable choice for those who want a large-screened iPhone with a large battery. It replaced the iPhone 13 mini. The mini series debuted in 2021 with the iPhone 12 mini. The much smaller battery was considered to be one of the major reasons why this form factor sold poorly in 2021 and 2022. But even with the larger battery powering the iPhone 14 Plus, the latter has not sold tremendously well.







At the end of last year, the iPhone made up 70% of U.S. smartphone sales and that figure had declined to 69% by January just before Sammy released its latest flagship series. That share beat out the 67% owned by the iPhone 13 series at that point in time, and the 60% share that the iPhone 12 line had picked up by January 2021.