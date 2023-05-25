The iPad Problem: Why Apple refuses to let tablets reach their full potential

Do you really need an 11”+ iPhone?









It is almost comical to think that the company that put a desktop-class processor in a tablet is also responsible for the latter running an operating system that is essentially an upscaled version of iOS. Hardware-wise, the iPad might be closer to a laptop, but in the software department it bears an almost uncanny resemblance to the iPhone.This not only comes down to the very nature of iPadOS, but also to the latter’s reliance on the App Store. There is almost no app that can make full use of the capabilities of the M1/M2 chip. To add insult to injury, even apps like Final Cut Pro come with severely limited functionality, without any obvious justification. Which brings me to the gist of the matter.The evolution of the iPad (and of the tablet from factor as a whole) has been heavily influenced by the way smartphones have developed in the last decade. One of the main reasons for this is the fact they, unlike laptops and computers, share the primary input method of touchscreen. Consequently, tablet operating systems and their functionality are built upon Android and iOS, more so than Windows and MacOS.Regardless of how many advanced multitasking features Apple implements, iPadOS will never have the software capabilities to make full use of the iPad’s exceptional hardware, without a major revamp. Unfortunately, the Cupertino company is reluctant to bring iPadOS in line with a desktop OS (more on that later) and is trying to position it as something of a middle ground between MacOS and iOS.Where does that leave us? The iPad becomes a tertiary product, one that can offer neither the portability of the iPhone, nor the productivity of the MacBook. At best, it is used as a dedicated media consumption device, at worst - as a glorified toy to give to your toddler.