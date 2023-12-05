Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Up for grabs! Snatch a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or S8+ with major discounts from Samsung this holiday season.
Take advantage of Samsung's amazing tablet offers. Save $380 without a trade-in!

The heroically competent Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for an unbeatable price

Apple Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The heroically competent Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for an unbeatable price
This is a good time to be in the market for smartwatches as there are many options available but if you are an iPhone user and you would like a watch which has saved the day more times than I can remember, you should go for the Apple Watch Series 9 as it's on sale.

Apple products don't go on sale as frequently as Android devices and while we have seen a reasonable number of deals on the Watch Series 9 since its release in late September, none of them was as good as the one Amazon is running right now.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS

Always-On LTPO OLED display| Double tap gesture | On-Device Siri | Apple S9 chip | Blood oxygen sensor | Electrical heart sensor | Optical heart sensor | ECG | Temperature sensing | Emergency SOS | Crash Detection | Fall Detection | IP6X | Swim proof
$89 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 offers a wide array of health, fitness, and safety features, making it one of the best smartwatches of 2023.

It has a beautiful and bright always-on OLED screen and feels light and comfy on the wrist. It's powered by the S9 dual-core System-in-Package, which is based on the iPhone 15's A16 Bionic chipset, making it snappier than other watches. The Watch Series 9 also has the U2 Ultra Wideband chip which can help you find your iPhone 

The watch comes with a blood oxygen sensor, an electrical heart sensor, an optical heart sensor, and a body temperature sensor and offers accurate health tracking. It also offers sleep and stress tracking, medication reminders and can also track workouts.

It features emergency SOS satellite connectivity and can solicit help if it detects a crash or fall.

For one-handed use, you can tap your thumb and index finger together and perform tasks such as starting a timer or pausing audio when your other hand is busy.

The Watch Series 9 starts at $399 but right now, it's $30 off and Amazon is also offering a $59 coupon, meaning you can save $89 on it. This is the biggest discount the watch has ever received. Grab it if you don't want to compromise on health and safety features, performance, and long battery life.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The Chase is on as Apple seeks new financial partner for Apple Card
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
The stakes are high as Apple hopes to replace Qualcomm's 5G iPhone modem
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
Nab the wonderful Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price to date
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
This premium Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
How to take good photos with a cheap phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless