The almighty Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are discounted at Best Buy

Mariyan Slavov
Mariyan Slavov
Feb 04, 2021, 4:36 AM
The almighty Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are discounted at Best Buy
Getting a good pair of headphones is really easy these days, but they don’t come cheap. You can, of course, cough up $500+ for an Apple product but there are other options on the market that are just as good if not better. Like the Sony - WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling headphones. You can get them at a great price for a limited time - just $278 (still, half the price you would pay for a pair of AirPods Max). And for that kind of money you get a lot!
The WH-1000XM4 is one of the best (if not the best) noise-canceling models out there! You can read our full review, of course, but here’s a summary. The sound is great - the high range is very crisp, but not ice-picky. There’s a customizable EQ that gives you control over the right bands so you can better tune your experience. And last but not least, there’s the 360 Audio feature.

Let’s talk noise-canceling for a moment, shall we. Sony markets its noise-canceling technology as an industry-leading. Outside noises get completely swallowed by the active noise cancelation and you can always recalibrate it to better suit your personal needs. The WH-1000XM4 headphones are really comfortable and they also feature up to 30 hours of continuous playback. All three available colors (Black, Blue, and Silver) are currently discounted, so you can pick the one you like the most.

