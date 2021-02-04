The almighty Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are discounted at Best Buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

$278





The WH-1000XM4 is one of the best (if not the best) noise-canceling models out there! You can read our full review, of course, but here’s a summary. The sound is great - the high range is very crisp, but not ice-picky. There’s a customizable EQ that gives you control over the right bands so you can better tune your experience. And last but not least, there’s the 360 Audio feature.



Let’s talk noise-canceling for a moment, shall we. Sony markets its noise-canceling technology as an industry-leading. Outside noises get completely swallowed by the active noise cancelation and you can always recalibrate it to better suit your personal needs. The WH-1000XM4 headphones are really comfortable and they also feature up to 30 hours of continuous playback. All three available colors (Black, Blue, and Silver) are currently discounted, so you can pick the one you like the most.