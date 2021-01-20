The LG G8X Thinq Dual Screen Smartphone is $510 off for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The phone comes with two 6.4-inch screens - the DualScreen case has its own display and when you put the LG G8X inside, you end up with a huge screen estate. There’s even a third small monochrome display on the front for status information like the time and battery level and notifications.

Granted, this phone is now more than a year old, but still features an ample Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory (expandable with up to 2000GB via the microSD slot). Both screens look beautiful and there’s a 4,000 mAh battery on board to power them up. You can always leave the Dual Screen case behind if you want to go minimal and save battery.







What’s even more important is that there are 20 of these beauties, waiting in the LG store on Amazon and they’re $510 off right now. The LG G8X ThinQ might not be the ideal flagship phone but at the current price, it’s a real steal.