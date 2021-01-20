Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
LG Deals Amazon

The LG G8X Thinq Dual Screen Smartphone is $510 off for a limited time

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 20, 2021, 5:50 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The LG G8X Thinq Dual Screen Smartphone is $510 off for a limited time
Do you want to own a flagship phone at the price of a mid-ranger? Now’s the time to act! The LG G8X ThinQ phone is heavily discounted on Amazon. It’s far from perfect but it’s unique - featuring the LG Dual Screen experience. 

Also read:
LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen review

The phone comes with two 6.4-inch screens - the DualScreen case has its own display and when you put the LG G8X inside, you end up with a huge screen estate. There’s even a third small monochrome display on the front for status information like the time and battery level and notifications.

LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen Unlocked Smartphone – 6/128 GB – Aurora Black

Buy at Amazon

Granted, this phone is now more than a year old, but still features an ample Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory (expandable with up to 2000GB via the microSD slot). Both screens look beautiful and there’s a 4,000 mAh battery on board to power them up. You can always leave the Dual Screen case behind if you want to go minimal and save battery.


What’s even more important is that there are 20 of these beauties, waiting in the LG store on Amazon and they’re $510 off right now. The LG G8X ThinQ might not be the ideal flagship phone but at the current price, it’s a real steal.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are cheaper than ever now that the Buds Pro are also out
Popular stories
The LG G8X Thinq Dual Screen Smartphone is $510 off for a limited time
Popular stories
Save up to $120 on Beats By Dre headphones right now on Best Buy
Popular stories
Who needs AirPods Max when these Sennheiser headphones are so cheap right now
Popular stories
Amazon's first big Fire tablet sale of 2021 is here
Popular stories
The unlocked OnePlus 8 5G UW powerhouse is on sale at an unbeatable price

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range
Popular stories
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from T-Mobile without adding a line or porting over a number
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak
Popular stories
DuckDuckGo handles over 102.2 million search requests in one day for a new company record
Popular stories
Samsung to announce two new wireless chargers with Galaxy S21

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless