 The Galaxy S23 Space Zoom cameras are not set for any hardware upgrades
The Galaxy S23 Space Zoom cameras are not set for any hardware upgrades

Samsung Camera
The Galaxy S23 Space Zoom camera is not set for hardware upgrades
Back when it revealed the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its 10x periscope zoom lens that gave it the ability to do 100x hybrid optical and digital magnification, Samsung called the feature Space Zoom, for the ability to take decent snapshots of the moon even.

The "10x Hybrid Optical Zoom is enabled by a revolutionary folded lens on Galaxy S20 Ultra, bringing you closer than any other Galaxy phone. A high-resolution image sense powers both 3x and 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom, and camera AI enhances Super Resolution Zoom to let you zoom in close. Way close," chirped Samsung at the time.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra zoom camera specs


Fast forward to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and GalaxyClub's sources are reporting that Samsung will keep the same zooming hardware that is on its predecessor with possible improvements only on the software side.

We can't complain, as the Galaxy S22 Ultra possesses one of the mightiest phone camera zoom levels we've ever tested, with the only direct competitors being some other flagships with 10x optical zoom lens, or the Google Pixel 6 Pro's shorter-range periscope zooming.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, however, uses smaller 10MP sensor with larger pixels to gather more light in, and did the same for the 3x telephoto lens that offers closer magnification range and is very useful for shooting portraits.

That's exactly the setup we are advised to expect from the Galaxy S23 Ultra, too, with the lion's share of the possible camera upgrades going to the new and exclusive 200MP main camera sensor that Samsung is reportedly building to slap on its powerful 2023 flagship phone model.

