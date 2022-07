The Galaxy S23 Space Zoom cameras are not set for any hardware upgrades

The " 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom is enabled by a revolutionary folded lens on Galaxy S20 Ultra, bringing you closer than any other Galaxy phone. A high-resolution image sense powers both 3x and 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom, and camera AI enhances Super Resolution Zoom to let you zoom in close. Way close ," chirped Samsung at the time.









Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, or Galaxy Watch 5 before Samsung's August Unpacked event

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 preorders will likely start immediately after the August 10 Unpacked event and run until Friday, August 26, when Samsung is likely to release its 2022 foldables crop. You can reserve your spot and reservations bonuses right now, though.

Preorder period: August 10-August 26, 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date: August 26, 2022

Galaxy Z Flip 4 release date: August 26, 2022

Galaxy Watch 5 release date: August 15 2022

Back when it revealed the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its 10x periscope zoom lens that gave it the ability to do 100x hybrid optical and digital magnification, Samsung called the feature Space Zoom , for the ability to take decent snapshots of the moon even.