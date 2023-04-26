The Apple Watch could get an awesome new AI feature next year
1
One of the hardest parts about getting into shape and being more healthy is staying consistent, motivated, and consistently motivated. That is why many find a buddy to train with or, better yet, a personal coach. But what if that role could be easily carried out by artificial intelligence?
Apple seems to think this is a good question, as the company is reportedly working on a way to add an AI-powered adviser/coach to the Apple Watch in the not-so-distant future. The report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman himself, who is a popular Apple insider with a great accuracy percentage when it comes to prediction and leaks.
Gurman does not mention any pricing, although that is to be expected given that project Quartz is still in the works. If this feature does end up coming to fruition, it would be sometime during 2024, when Apple eventually releases the iOS 18 software update. There is still a possibility for this initiative to get ditched, however, so don't get your hopes up just yet.
Apple seems to think this is a good question, as the company is reportedly working on a way to add an AI-powered adviser/coach to the Apple Watch in the not-so-distant future. The report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman himself, who is a popular Apple insider with a great accuracy percentage when it comes to prediction and leaks.
Gurman says Apple will be implementing this so-called AI motivational coach in the form of a new feature, which would most likely be a separate paid option, outside of Apple Fitness+ (via PocketLint). He says that Apple has currently tasked its Siri, AI, health, and services teams to work on it. The project is dubbed Quartz, and its main aim is to help users stay motivated with their exercising, as well as sleep and eat better.
Supposedly, this virtual coach will keep track of your activity and eating habits, and adjust its cues accordingly. Admittedly, this sounds exhausting and potentially even annoying, but it would make for an interesting workaround to hiring your own personal coach to follow you everywhere, which can get quite expensive.
Gurman does not mention any pricing, although that is to be expected given that project Quartz is still in the works. If this feature does end up coming to fruition, it would be sometime during 2024, when Apple eventually releases the iOS 18 software update. There is still a possibility for this initiative to get ditched, however, so don't get your hopes up just yet.
Things that are NOT allowed: