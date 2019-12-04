Apple supplier makes it possible for larger batteries to be used in 5G iPhones
Phone manufacturers have to find room for a large number of components when designing and building a 5G handset. Today, there is some good news on that front as a company that supplies Apple and Huawei has managed to reduce the size of one important part. This could leave enough room to increase the battery capacity or to add more features on a 5G iPhone. Since 5G smartphones consume battery life faster, it is crucial for manufacturers to have the space needed to equip these devices with large capacity batteries.
Murata's smaller capacitors could leave more room for a larger capacity battery on a 5G iPhone
The report notes that Murata was able to shrink the component by improving the ceramic powder used on the part. This enabled the company to increase the capacity of the capacitor without having it take up more room on a circuit board. The part helps control the flow of electricity in a circuit by storing and releasing it. Producing capacitors is a big business and Murata took in $5.27 billion in capacitor sales last year; that made up 40% of the company's total gross.
5G, the next connectivity of wireless, will deliver download data speeds 10 times faster than 4G LTE. This will be a boon to the global economy as new businesses and industries are created around the faster wireless speeds. The first nationwide 5G network in the U.S. will launch in two days when T-Mobile starts selling the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G; both models contain the Snapdragon X55 modem chip that is compatible with the carrier's low-band 600MHz 5G signal.
Apple made the decision, the right one in hindsight, not to bother releasing a 5G handset until more consumers worldwide have access to the faster speeds. It is the same strategy it employed during the transition from 3G to 4G LTE. Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon said this week during the chipmaker's annual tech summit that "Priority number one of this relationship with Apple is how to launch their phone as fast as we can. That's the priority."
