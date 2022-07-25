 T-Mobile launches new Android tablet, offers it for free - PhoneArena
T-Mobile announced a new wave of Back-to-School deals, which also includes a free Android tablet that has just joined the Un-carrier’s portfolio, the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2. More importantly, both new and existing customers can get the Android tablet for free either in stores or online, although adding a qualifying tablet line is required.

The Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 can also be purchased without adding a new line by simply paying the $170 retail price. The specs are quite decent for an under $200 tablet, but the fact that it comes with Android 10 is a major deal-breaker.

Besides that, the tablet sports an 8-inch IFP display (1280 x 800 pixels) with Asahi Glass for extra protection, 5-megapixel main camera and 5-megapixel selfie. Also, T-Mobile's Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8766B processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory (up to 256GB via microSD).

It does feature 4G LTE connectivity support and a rather small 4080 mAh battery rated for up to 12.5 hours of video playback or up to 28 days of standby time. The tablet comes with Kidomi, a content platform included for 1-year with purchase, which will offer kids access to curated books, games and videos without in-app purchases or ads. As seen in the picture above, an Alcatel TKEE bumper case in Waterpark Teal color comes with the tablet.
