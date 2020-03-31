TIDAL launches Welcome Mix, an optimized experience for new members

TIDAL launched a promotion last week
that offers new customers a special limited-time offer of 4 months for any plan for only $4. The deal is available until April 15 and is aimed at customers from all countries where the music streaming service has launched until now.
To make it easier for new subscribers to transition to the music streaming service, TIDAL unveiled its new customized “Welcome Mix,” which was specially created for new members. Once new subscribers create their accounts, they will be asked to name their favorite artists so that TIDAL could offer them a personalized experience.
As soon as the setup is complete, TIDAL's home screen will start displaying recommendations based on the member's chosen content, including a new “Welcome Mix” that features music from the selected artists.
Also, new users' homepages will include many other important features like Popular Playlists, Suggested New Tracks, and Suggested New Album for the ultimate newbie experience. As people are using TIDAL more, these suggestions will become better and better at identifying favorite tunes and will start showing editorial-curated playlists, as well as new tracks and albums.
More importantly, the optimized experience tailored for new members is fully customizable, which means TIDAL's users will be able to further personalize recommendations or start setting up on a compatible smart home device like Apple TV, Amazon Echo, Samsung TV or syncing with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
If you've never tried out TIDAL, the company's current promotion available in 54 countries
is a great opportunity to start using it, at least for 4 months until the end of the deal.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!