TIDAL's crazy offer gives you 4 months of Premium or HiFi for just $4

While many companies have started to offer many of the services they provide for free during the coronavirus outbreak, TIDAL has a slightly different approach. If you're not familiar with the music streaming service, here is a quick rundown of its features.First off, TIDAL offers access to a library of more than 60 million tracks and over 250,000 videos. Those interested can choose between two service types: Premium and HiFi. The former costs $10 per month, while the latter is priced at $20 per month because it offers high-fidelity, lossless audio quality. Both services offer unlimited listening time and are free of ads.For a limited time, new customers can claim TIDAL's offer, which gives them 4 months of either Premium or HiFi service for just $4. Basically, you can get TIDAL for just $1 per month for the next 4 months.The deal is now available via TIDAL's official website and can be claimed from any country where the music streaming service is present, although the price might be slightly different.