Deals Wireless service Music

TIDAL's crazy offer gives you 4 months of Premium or HiFi for just $4

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 23, 2020, 7:58 PM
TIDAL's crazy offer gives you 4 months of Premium or HiFi for just $4
While many companies have started to offer many of the services they provide for free during the coronavirus outbreak, TIDAL has a slightly different approach. If you're not familiar with the music streaming service, here is a quick rundown of its features.

First off, TIDAL offers access to a library of more than 60 million tracks and over 250,000 videos. Those interested can choose between two service types: Premium and HiFi. The former costs $10 per month, while the latter is priced at $20 per month because it offers high-fidelity, lossless audio quality. Both services offer unlimited listening time and are free of ads.

For a limited time, new customers can claim TIDAL's offer, which gives them 4 months of either Premium or HiFi service for just $4. Basically, you can get TIDAL for just $1 per month for the next 4 months.

The deal is now available via TIDAL's official website and can be claimed from any country where the music streaming service is present, although the price might be slightly different.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-£72
Buy an iPhone 8 and save £72 on tariffs at Tesco Mobile
Buy an iPhone 8 and save £72 on tariffs at Tesco Mobile
-£100
The Huawei P30 Pro is just £449 at GiffGaff in 'Like New' condition
The Huawei P30 Pro is just £449 at GiffGaff in 'Like New' condition
-$50
You can already save 50 bucks on Apple's hot new iPad Pro 11 and 12.9
You can already save 50 bucks on Apple's hot new iPad Pro 11 and 12.9
-$300
Best Buy has one Microsoft Surface Pro 7 variant on sale at a new all-time high discount
Expires in - 7h 9minBest Buy has one Microsoft Surface Pro 7 variant on sale at a new all-time high discount
TIDAL's crazy offer gives you 4 months of Premium or HiFi for just $4
TIDAL's crazy offer gives you 4 months of Premium or HiFi for just $4
-100%
T-Mobile will help you fight coronavirus boredom with a sweet YouTube Premium freebie
Expires in - 4w 7hT-Mobile will help you fight coronavirus boredom with a sweet YouTube Premium freebie

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless