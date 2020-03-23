TIDAL's crazy offer gives you 4 months of Premium or HiFi for just $4
First off, TIDAL offers access to a library of more than 60 million tracks and over 250,000 videos. Those interested can choose between two service types: Premium and HiFi. The former costs $10 per month, while the latter is priced at $20 per month because it offers high-fidelity, lossless audio quality. Both services offer unlimited listening time and are free of ads.
The deal is now available via TIDAL's official website and can be claimed from any country where the music streaming service is present, although the price might be slightly different.