T-Mobile will give you a free 2024 Motorola Edge in return for your beaten and battered device

The free 2024 Motorola Edge deal doesn't require a port-in or special plan.

If you hate the sight of your old phone taking up space in your drawer but don't know what to do with it, T-Mobile has a solution. The carrier is reportedly giving customers the Motorola Edge 2024 for free in exchange for all sorts of trade-in.

The best thing about this T-Mobileoffer is that the only requirement is that you trade in an old phone. Unlike its new iPhone 16 Pro deal, it doesn't exclude customers who are not on its new plans. You also don't need to bring your number over from another carrier. It also doesn't require you to pay for one device like a recent BOGO deal.

All you have to do is find an old and unused phone lying around in your house. You don't even have to inspect the phone to find out if it satisfies the trade-in conditions because there are none.

This deal is seemingly for all T-Mobile customers and is currently underway. Just bring a phone that's collecting dust somewhere in your house to T-Mobile and a free Motorola Edge 2024 will be yours.

You will have to pay for the phone upfront but the cost will be reimbursed via bill credits over 24 months. If you are staying with T-Mobile for the foreseeable future, you should consider the deal.



The Motorola Edge 2024 has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it launched for a price tag of $549.99. The price remains the same on Motorola's website but T-Mobile sells it for $299.99. 

The Motorola Edge 2024 is a very decent mid-tier phone. It features a large and bright 6.6-inch screen with an industry-leading refresh rate of 144Hz for fast scrolling and buttery smooth visuals.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery and should easily last you more than a day. The device supports 68W wired charging and will go from empty to full in about one and a half hours.

Even though it has a huge screen and a big battery, it's slim and light, so it won't strain your hands after accidental hours-long doom-scrolling sessions.

Another area in which it's up there with the best phones available right now is its IP68 dust and water protection rating. The device also supports T-Mobile's Starlink-fueled satellite messaging feature.

Granted, the Motorola Edge 2024 may not sound as exciting as a 2025 flagship, but then again, it's falling into your lap for nothing. Besides, you can always gift it to a family member who needs a new phone or keep it as a backup device.
