T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics

T-Mobile

T-Mobile





Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

—EchoStar, April 2025



The FCC also didn't rule out the technical objections made by AT&T , Verizon , and EchoStar. The FCC also didn't rule out the technical objections made by, and EchoStar.









The company has also questioned the assumptions made by SpaceX about wireless devices operating in adjacent or nearby bands and says that it did not provide evidence that there would be no harmful interference.



The FCC has ordered SpaceX to "address any claims of harmful interference" from other companies, which EchoStar says puts the burden of protection on it. The company says that the FCC is required to prevent harmful interference and not just step in when it happens. It also says that it's really hard for "carriers to detect a particular source of interference."



EchoStar also fears that SpaceX has displayed the propensity to not take such complaints seriously and might get around them by denying their accuracy.



Recommended Stories



The company has also questioned the assumptions made by SpaceX about wireless devices operating in adjacent or nearby bands and says that it did not provide evidence that there would be no harmful interference.The FCC has ordered SpaceX to "address any claims of harmful interference" from other companies, which EchoStar says puts the burden of protection on it. The company says that the FCC is required to prevent harmful interference and not just step in when it happens. It also says that it's really hard for "carriers to detect a particular source of interference."EchoStar also fears that SpaceX has displayed the propensity to not take such complaints seriously and might get around them by denying their accuracy.The company has concluded that the "waiver is erroneous" and has asked the FCC to revise its decision.

If more companies raise objections, it might put T-Mobile and SpaceX's plan to offer more satellite capabilities in limbo.

Telecommunications company EchoStar has requested the FCC to review its decision. The company argues that the FCC waived the limit without having received any further technical proof from SpaceX. It also says that the FCC did not side with SpaceX andbecause it was convinced by their engineering analyses, but rather it granted the waiver because it did not want to hinder the widespread deployment of satellite service.