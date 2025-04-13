T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics

T-Mobile

—EchoStar, April 2025

Recommended Stories

The company has also questioned the assumptions made by SpaceX about wireless devices operating in adjacent or nearby bands and says that it did not provide evidence that there would be no harmful interference.The FCC has ordered SpaceX to "address any claims of harmful interference" from other companies, which EchoStar says puts the burden of protection on it. The company says that the FCC is required to prevent harmful interference and not just step in when it happens. It also says that it's really hard for "carriers to detect a particular source of interference."EchoStar also fears that SpaceX has displayed the propensity to not take such complaints seriously and might get around them by denying their accuracy.The company has concluded that the "waiver is erroneous" and has asked the FCC to revise its decision.