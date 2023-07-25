Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Last chance to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with a discount!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive offers now.

T-Mobile is improving the 'most popular' Tuesdays deal and adding a new one

T-Mobile Deals
T-Mobile is improving the 'most popular' Tuesdays deal and adding a new one
If you're a T-Mobile customer, you brain may have been rewired over the years to send shivers down your spine every Tuesday rather than every Friday or Saturday as most people's brains seem to function. Of course, the "Un-carrier's" loyalty-rewarding Tuesdays program has known better times, but if you've been a little disappointed by some of the latest weekly deals and freebies, you should prepare for at least a small improvement... or two.

That's because new travel and entertainment offers "for summer and beyond" have just been unveiled, and the first of the two main perks is building on what T-Mo is calling its "most popular" Tuesdays deal ever.

We're not talking about a free hat, tote bag, subscription service, or anything like that, but discounted gas. That's definitely not the flashiest type of T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion we can think of, but it's obviously something that everyone needs, especially in this time and age.

Starting today and until the end of the year, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile subscribers get a 15-cent discount per gallon of fuel at over 12,000 Shell stations across the nation up to 20 gallons every week, which may not sound like much but can definitely add up to some pretty substantial savings.

In case you're wondering, this super-popular offer was previously limited to 10 cents off per gallon, although on other occasions, Magenta has been able to provide discounts of as much as 25 cents per gallon for a limited time. As usual, you will need to be a member of the Fuel Rewards program and visit the T-Mobile Tuesdays app once a week for an individual promo code.

Meanwhile, AEG Presents is also joining forces with T-Mo to allow you to save big on your next live music show, with "special deals" coming for "nearly" 5,000 concerts "across 48 venues year-round." We're talking 25 percent off tickets to some of your favorite artists and bands, although for the time being, this particular promotion's dedicated website does not include any specific information on eligible venues and shows. 

If you're curious to see what this new reward is all about, keep your eyes peeled on both that website and the T-Mobile Tuesdays app over the coming hours, days, weeks, and even months. Yes, the nation's second-largest wireless service provider (by customer figures) is in the loyalty-rewarding game for the long run.

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 50% cheaper at Amazon; get a pair while you can
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 50% cheaper at Amazon; get a pair while you can
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless