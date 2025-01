T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Express_Eye_4573, Reddit user, January 2025





T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

has been encouraging subscribers to download T Life for some time now to prepare for the eventual wind-down of the legacy app. The company's employees were instructed to convince customers visiting its stores to get T Life and the company has also been sending emails to request users to download T Life.In case you have been putting off downloading T Life, you cannot delay it any longer. Otherwise, not only will you not be able to claimTuesdays freebies, but you will also have to do many of the account management tasks the old way, which might inconvenience you.Manycustomers were having a hard time letting go ofbut now that it doesn't even work for many users and will stop working for everyone soon, you have no choice but to delete it from your phone. Otherwise, it will keep occupying storage unnecessarily.