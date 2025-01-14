Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use

T-Mobile app dead
The writing was on the wall. It has long been rumored that the T Life app that was launched early last year was going to replace the original T-Mobile app. The carrier is now asking its customers to delete the T-Mobile app.

The T-Mobile app was released 12 years ago. When T Life was first announced, it marked the retirement of the T-Mobile Tuesdays app that had been around since 2016. It then began gaining features previously found in the T-Mobile app, sparking rumors that the latter was about to be deprecated.

T-Mobile unofficially supported those claims by pulling the T-Mobile app from app marketplaces and later making it unusable for many users.

In December, T-Mobile's Consumer Group President Jon Freier said that the company was consolidating most of its apps into T Life to make it a super app.

And now, T-Mobile is straight up asking its customers to delete the app. Reddit user Express_Eye_4573 received a notification from the carrier, telling them that they should down T Life and delete the T-Mobile app.

I received the notification today from T-mobile informing me that the T-life app was now the app to use. It told me to delete the T-mobile app after I install the T-life app.
I deleted the T-mobile app today.
Express_Eye_4573, Reddit user, January 2025

T-Mobile has been encouraging subscribers to download T Life for some time now to prepare for the eventual wind-down of the legacy app. The company's employees were instructed to convince customers visiting its stores to get T Life and the company has also been sending emails to request users to download T Life.

In case you have been putting off downloading T Life, you cannot delay it any longer. Otherwise, not only will you not be able to claim T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies, but you will also have to do many of the account management tasks the old way, which might inconvenience you.

Many T-Mobile customers were having a hard time letting go of T-Mobile but now that it doesn't even work for many users and will stop working for everyone soon, you have no choice but to delete it from your phone. Otherwise, it will keep occupying storage unnecessarily.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

