T-Mobile sucks out color and life from what it now calls the Legacy app

By
T-Mobile has slowly been transitioning away from the T-Mobile app, which it introduced 12 years ago. Since its rollout early this year, T Life has been assimilating the features of the OG T-Mobile app. The carrier has now taken another step to let customers still clinging to the T-Mobile app know that it's time to switch to T Life.

The T-Mobile app has been renamed to "Legacy T-Mobile" on users' phones and the icon color has been changed from the cheerful magenta to an ominous black.

Legacy T-Mobile app
The T-Mobile app has been renamed. | Image Credit - Deceptiveideas, Reddit


The app icon being changed to black happened a week or so ago.

Looks like the app was just updated today or yesterday to also add “legacy” to the app name.
Deceptiveideas, Reddit user, December 2024

The app has stopped functioning for some users. One user says that when they tap on the app, they are redirected to T Life.

Yea I can’t even open mine. Appears to be dead
Awkward-Ring6182, Reddit user, December 2024

In November, T-Mobile removed the T-Mobile app from Apple and Google's app stores, signaling it was preparing to retire it. The company has also been emailing customers to switch to the "new everything app" T Life.

The T-Mobile app was also updated in November, but now that it has been renamed, we doubt that it will receive any more updates.

T-Mobilehas lately been pestering employees to push customers to download T Life every time they interact with them. While many find it annoying, it makes sense for the company to expect customers to have the replacement app on the phone once the T-Mobile app stops working completely.

Earlier this month, T-Mobile's Consumer Group President Jon Freier said that the company was consolidating other apps into T Life to transform it into a super app. It was also revealed that the company had set a goal of 40 million installs by the end of the year.

They confirmed me that T Mobile app will be become inaccessible as of March 2025 when they will force everyone to move over to T Life app.
OneDisastrous998, Reddit user, December 2024

One Reddit user says that they were told by someone from the company that the T-Mobile app will be killed in March 2025. So, even though the app name and icon have been changed for some, it's not entirely dead yet.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

