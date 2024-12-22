T-Mobile sucks out color and life from what it now calls the Legacy app

The app has stopped functioning for some users. One user says that when they tap on the app, they are redirected to T Life.

Awkward-Ring6182, Reddit user, December 2024

OneDisastrous998, Reddit user, December 2024





T-Mobile

One Reddit user says that they were told by someone from the company that theapp will be killed in March 2025. So, even though the app name and icon have been changed for some, it's not entirely dead yet.