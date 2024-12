T-Mobile sucks out color and life from what it now calls the Legacy app

Awkward-Ring6182, Reddit user, December 2024





In November, T-Mobile removed the T-Mobile app from Apple and Google's app stores , signaling it was preparing to retire it. The company has also been emailing customers to switch to the "new everything app" T Life.Theapp was also updated in November, but now that it has been renamed, we doubt that it will receive any more updates. has lately been pestering employees to push customers to download T Life every time they interact with them . While many find it annoying, it makes sense for the company to expect customers to have the replacement app on the phone once theapp stops working completely.Earlier this month,'s Consumer Group President Jon Freier said that the company was consolidating other apps into T Life to transform it into a super app. It was also revealed that the company had set a goal of 40 million installs by the end of the year.