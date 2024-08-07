T-Mobile iPhone users won't feel left out anymore as iOS 18 beta 2 brings satellite texting
When Apple introduced satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14 in 2022, the feature was only for texting emergency services. The functionality is being expanded, with iOS 18 letting you send messages to whoever you want using satellites in orbit. Some users who have downloaded iOS 18 public beta 2 say that they are now able to text over satellite.
The first iOS 18 beta only demoed the feature for users, but with the second beta, it's working for some users, who say they were able to send messages to friends and family via satellite. That's incredible, as you won't have to worry about not being able to text someone when you are in a dead zone.
Messages via satellite mostly work like a normal conversation but there are some limitations. First of all, you will have to make sure your device is pointing in the right direction to ensure connection to a satellite and you will have to be outdoors for it to work.
Also, though emojis, tapbacks, and text messages are supported, group chats are not and you can also not send photos or videos.
Google is also bringing satellite connectivity to Android phones with Android 15 but the feature will be network-dependent. T-Mobile customers could be the first to get the functionality. T-Mobile and SpaceX, with whom the carrier has teamed up for the Direct to Cell satellite feature, are targeting a fall rollout for consumers in the US.
With iPhone's Messages via satellite already working for iOS 18 beta users, it's clear that Apple has an edge when it comes to deployment. T-Mobile's Direct to Cell, on the other hand, will work on all LTE phones but it might be limited to pricey plans.
The Messages over satellite feature uses a supported iPhone's (iPhone 14 or later) satellite capabilities to send and receive messages when a cell signal or Wi-Fi connection is not available.
T-Mobile Android users won't be able to brag about satellite messaging anymore
Other than that, it could take some messages between 20 seconds to a minute to be sent, so communication might not always be instantaneous.
