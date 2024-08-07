Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

T-Mobile iPhone users won't feel left out anymore as iOS 18 beta 2 brings satellite texting

By
0comments
T-Mobile iPhone users won't feel left out anymore as iOS 18 beta 2 brings a cool feature
When Apple introduced satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14 in 2022, the feature was only for texting emergency services. The functionality is being expanded, with iOS 18 letting you send messages to whoever you want using satellites in orbit. Some users who have downloaded iOS 18 public beta 2 say that they are now able to text over satellite.

The Messages over satellite feature uses a supported iPhone's (iPhone 14 or later) satellite capabilities to send and receive messages when a cell signal or Wi-Fi connection is not available.

The first iOS 18 beta only demoed the feature for users, but with the second beta, it's working for some users, who say they were able to send messages to friends and family via satellite. That's incredible, as you won't have to worry about not being able to text someone when you are in a dead zone.



Messages via satellite mostly work like a normal conversation but there are some limitations. First of all, you will have to make sure your device is pointing in the right direction to ensure connection to a satellite and you will have to be outdoors for it to work.

Other than that, it could take some messages between 20 seconds to a minute to be sent, so communication might not always be instantaneous.

Also, though emojis, tapbacks, and text messages are supported, group chats are not and you can also not send photos or videos.

Google is also bringing satellite connectivity to Android phones with Android 15 but the feature will be network-dependent. T-Mobile customers could be the first to get the functionality. T-Mobile and SpaceX, with whom the carrier has teamed up for the Direct to Cell satellite feature, are targeting a fall rollout for consumers in the US. 

With iPhone's Messages via satellite already working for iOS 18 beta users, it's clear that Apple has an edge when it comes to deployment. T-Mobile's Direct to Cell, on the other hand, will work on all LTE phones but it might be limited to pricey plans.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile has made itself harder to reach for Android users
T-Mobile has made itself harder to reach for Android users
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low

Latest News

Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless