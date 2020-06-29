T-Mobile starts rolling out Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Android 10 update

Just heads up that T-Mobile is now rolling out Android 10 for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
, more than two months after Verizon pushed out the update. It looks like US carriers are among the last to offer the long-awaited update. If you're using the Wi-Fi-only version of the slate, you probably already upgraded to Android 10 since the update was released one month ago.
If you're with T-Mobile though, you should look for an update with firmware version T867USQU2BTE1
and make sure that you have enough storage. The update weighs in at around 2GB and includes the May security patch, which is a bit odd since Samsung has already released the June security update a few weeks ago.
T-Mobile's changelog
doesn't mention anything else but you should expect to get One UI 2.1
and some other important new features and improvements like dark mode, smoother animations, and a handful of updated apps that come pre-installed on the tablet.
There might be some T-Mobile specific changes included in the update, but the carrier hasn't highlighted any of them as Verizon did back in April. Keep in mind that the update is rolling out in waves, so it might take a little bit of time to propagate to all T-Mobile Galaxy Tab S6
units.
