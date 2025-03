Striking up conversations in Google Messages may soon feel a little unfamiliar

When examining the code in the latest beta version of Google Messages, Android Authority Google is apparently preparing another change for Google Messages, and like most recent updates, it's cosmetic.When examining the code in the latest beta version of Google Messages,spotted a new Start chat user interface. The revamped UI follows the same theme as the rumored updated search interface













The first change is that the new interface has more rounded elements. The text input field at the top of the New conversation page is now pill-shaped instead of rectangular. The "Create group" button has been enlarged and is easier to spot now. Gemini now lives in a card with curved edges. There are now individual cards for each contact.



When a contact is selected on the "New group chat" page, it's put in a gray oblong container. Similar changes have been made to the "Add group name" page. The changes might seem insignificant but for eagle-eyed Google Messages users, they are not subtle. However, they are also not massive enough to confuse you and nothing has been rearranged.The first change is that the new interface has more rounded elements. The text input field at the top of the New conversation page is now pill-shaped instead of rectangular. The "Create group" button has been enlarged and is easier to spot now. Gemini now lives in a card with curved edges. There are now individual cards for each contact.When a contact is selected on the "New group chat" page, it's put in a gray oblong container. Similar changes have been made to the "Add group name" page.



Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy