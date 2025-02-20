Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Google Messages will make it easier to dig up what someone said last Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
Google Messages search
A series of minor but impactful changes are apparently headed to Google Messages, or its search section, to be more specific.

Searching for messages is already a smooth process on Google Messages, thanks to a myriad of search filters. The search interface may get a little makeover to make it even easier to look for older messages, in case someone wants to forget what they said to upset you last week.

Android Authority discovered some changes to the interface when going through the latest Google Messages beta. What's more, they were even able to activate the changes to show us what the new interface will look like.



At first glance, it's hard to spot the changes. If you look closely though, there are no less than five updates to improve the search experience.



The first change is that the search filter page has been reorganized and looks less congested. The filter buttons have been enlarged and they have been placed in two rows.

The search results are now displayed individually as separate cards of sorts. A search for links will now display results in boxes with rounded corners instead of squared-off edges.

Lastly, the search box is a different color now, though that may not necessarily be a welcome change, as the current darker field is easier to spot.

As with most other Google Messages changes, these are also minor, but they do improve the look, and more importantly, the functionality of the app.

Since the updates aren't official yet, there's no way to tell if they will be implemented in the current form, if ever. Regardless, the latest beta version proves yet again that Google is always working (or at least trying) to improve the appearance and usability of its app, which is more important than ever now, considering the number of apps that have been or will be shut down to drive up the adoption rate of RCS.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Hot deal lets you pick the Pixel Watch 3 of your dreams at a fantastic price
Hot deal lets you pick the Pixel Watch 3 of your dreams at a fantastic price
Oppo Find N5, thin as a coffee stirrer, excels in battery, design and durability
Oppo Find N5, thin as a coffee stirrer, excels in battery, design and durability
The world's thinnest foldable isn't just about looks – it's got brains, too
The world's thinnest foldable isn't just about looks – it's got brains, too
Thinnest phone Oppo Find N5 ushers new era of elegance and productivity with Apple Mac control
Thinnest phone Oppo Find N5 ushers new era of elegance and productivity with Apple Mac control
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro just leaked on Geekbench, and the results are, well, a mixed bag
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro just leaked on Geekbench, and the results are, well, a mixed bag
Rare Amazon sale makes the iPad 10th Gen a dream for iOS fans on a budget
Rare Amazon sale makes the iPad 10th Gen a dream for iOS fans on a budget
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless