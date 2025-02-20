Google Messages will make it easier to dig up what someone said last Friday









At first glance, it's hard to spot the changes. If you look closely though, there are no less than five updates to improve the search experience.









The first change is that the search filter page has been reorganized and looks less congested. The filter buttons have been enlarged and they have been placed in two rows.



The search results are now displayed individually as separate cards of sorts. A search for links will now display results in boxes with rounded corners instead of squared-off edges.



As with most other Google Messages changes, these are also minor, but they do improve the look, and more importantly, the functionality of the app.



Lastly, the search box is a different color now, though that may not necessarily be a welcome change, as the current darker field is easier to spot.

Since the updates aren't official yet, there's no way to tell if they will be implemented in the current form, if ever. Regardless, the latest beta version proves yet again that Google is always working (or at least trying) to improve the appearance and usability of its app, which is more important than ever now, considering the number of apps that have been or will be shut down to drive up the adoption rate of RCS.

A series of minor but impactful changes are apparently headed to Google Messages, or its search section, to be more specific.Searching for messages is already a smooth process on Google Messages, thanks to a myriad of search filters. The search interface may get a little makeover to make it even easier to look for older messages, in case someone wants to forget what they said to upset you last week.discovered some changes to the interface when going through the latest Google Messages beta. What's more, they were even able to activate the changes to show us what the new interface will look like.