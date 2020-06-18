Spotify teams up with Warner Bros. to offer exclusive DC Comics podcasts
The new multiyear partnership with Warner Bros. will focus on iconic characters from the DC universe. On top of that, Spotify mentions that “the companies are expected to draw upon Warner Bros. Studio's broader collection of timeless titles as standalone podcast series.”
Apart from distributing these exclusive DC Comics podcasts, Spotify will also be in charge of the marketing, advertising, and distribution of the shows. And something that will most likely be exciting for DC Comics fans is that the partnership won't be limited to existing characters and franchises from Warner Bros. and DC, but will include new, original IPs as well.