Spotify teams up with Warner Bros. to offer exclusive DC Comics podcasts

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 18, 2020, 5:03 PM
Spotify and Warner Bros. partner to offer comics fans exciting new podcasts featuring their favorite superheroes. The music streaming service has just announced it will offer its subscribers exclusive DC Comics podcasts.

The new multiyear partnership with Warner Bros. will focus on iconic characters from the DC universe. On top of that, Spotify mentions that “the companies are expected to draw upon Warner Bros. Studio's broader collection of timeless titles as standalone podcast series.”

Spotify will play the simple role of a distribution platform, while Warner Bros. will manage the business and strategy related to the partnership. The announcement also confirms that Blue Ribbon Content will handle the creative relationship and will co-develop and produce the programming collaboration with Spotify.

Apart from distributing these exclusive DC Comics podcasts, Spotify will also be in charge of the marketing, advertising, and distribution of the shows. And something that will most likely be exciting for DC Comics fans is that the partnership won't be limited to existing characters and franchises from Warner Bros. and DC, but will include new, original IPs as well.

