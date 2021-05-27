Sony to bring iconic PlayStation games to mobile as early as 2021
Bringing established PlayStation IPs to mobile is a good way to complement its AAA PlayStation 5 titles that are likely to be announced in the coming months. The company's new corporate strategy was fully described during the meeting today:
Mobile is just of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms. PlayStation has a huge catalog of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement out AAA games or live service games. We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned.
The Japanese company has already started to port some of the previously exclusive PlayStation titles, such as Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and Predator: Hunting Grounds. More recently, rumor has it Sony plans to bring Uncharted 4 to PC as well, but the information hasn't been confirmed yet.
During a Q&A session as part of Sony's investor relations day, Jim Ryan elaborated on Sony's plans to bring iconic PlayStation IP on mobile (via Daniel Ahmad):
In FY21 we will begin to publish some of our iconic PlayStation IP on mobile and we anticipate that in 2021, that will not provide a significant profit flow, but we do anticipate that as we learn from that experience, and as we increase the number of titles that we publish on mobile, the contribution from both PC and mobile will start to become steadily more important as time passes.
So, there you have it, folks! If you're into mobile gaming, expect some great PlayStation exclusive games to be coming your way later this year and in Q1 2022.