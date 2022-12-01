One of the best compact Android phones is $200 off right now!
Phones are huge nowadays, and if you want something more bearable and compact but still powerful enough, the options are somewhat limited. You could opt for a previous generation iPhone mini, but it's getting old now, and if you're in the Android camp, there's only one solution: Sony.
The Japanese company is still going against the grain with its Xperia 5 lineup, and the newest model is now $200 off on Amazon. This hefty discount brings the price of the Xperia 5 IV to very reasonable levels, comparable with some mid-range devices.
Normally, this phone pushes the $1000 threshold, but with this deal, you can get it for $200 off its regular price for a limited time. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be gone, but as it turns out, there are still deals to be had.
The Xperia 5 IV is a beast of a phone; it comes with fast silicon, a versatile camera setup, a huge battery, and Sony's professional software onboard—namely, the PhotoPro, CinemaPro, VideoPro, and MusicPro suites of apps.
Oh, and by the way, you can check out our full Xperia 5 IV review, get the benchmark scores, and look at some camera samples before you pull the trigger on this deal.
