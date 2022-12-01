One of the best compact Android phones is $200 off right now!

Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

Phones are huge nowadays, and if you want something more bearable and compact but still powerful enough, the options are somewhat limited. You could opt for a previous generation iPhone mini, but it's getting old now, and if you're in the Android camp, there's only one solution: Sony.

Get creative with a choice of three lenses; 16mm, 24mm and 60mm Dramatize every moment w/ 4K HDR 120fps slow motion on all lenses Real-time Eye AF & object tracking for photo/video on all rear lenses Brighter 6.1" FHD 120Hz HDR 21:9 wide display Build-in live streaming for videographers and mobile gamers
The Japanese company is still going against the grain with its Xperia 5 lineup, and the newest model is now $200 off on Amazon. This hefty discount brings the price of the Xperia 5 IV to very reasonable levels, comparable with some mid-range devices.

The Xperia 5 IV is a beast of a phone; it comes with fast silicon, a versatile camera setup, a huge battery, and Sony's professional software onboard—namely, the PhotoPro, CinemaPro, VideoPro, and MusicPro suites of apps.

Normally, this phone pushes the $1000 threshold, but with this deal, you can get it for $200 off its regular price for a limited time. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be gone, but as it turns out, there are still deals to be had.

Oh, and by the way, you can check out our full Xperia 5 IV review, get the benchmark scores, and look at some camera samples before you pull the trigger on this deal.

