One of the best compact Android phones is $200 off right now!

The Japanese company is still going against the grain with its Xperia 5 lineup, and the newest model is now $200 off on Amazon. This hefty discount brings the price of the Xperia 5 IV to very reasonable levels, comparable with some mid-range devices.The Xperia 5 IV is a beast of a phone; it comes with fast silicon, a versatile camera setup, a huge battery, and Sony's professional software onboard—namely, the PhotoPro, CinemaPro, VideoPro, and MusicPro suites of apps.Normally, this phone pushes the $1000 threshold, but with this deal, you can get it for $200 off its regular price for a limited time. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be gone, but as it turns out, there are still deals to be had.Oh, and by the way, you can check out our full Xperia 5 IV review , get the benchmark scores, and look at some camera samples before you pull the trigger on this deal.