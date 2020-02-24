Meet the Xperia 10 II, Sony's latest ultra-tall "super" mid-ranger

“Sony disrupts its super-mid range of devices with Xperia 10 II by bringing more Sony technology than ever before. Xperia 10 II has a sleek, lightweight design and is the perfect smartphone for entertainment on the go with our latest 21:9 Wide OLED screen to give you a fantastic viewing experience,”

a Sony official said in a statement.On the specs side, the Xperia 10 II is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset and comes along with a 3,600mAh battery. There is an intelligent charging solution included: dubbed Battery Care will keep your battery charged at 90% and top it up to 100% just in time when you wake up in the morning.The triple camera consists of an ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto cameras, facilitating 12MP and two 8MP sensors, respectively. The mid-ranger is capable of recording 4K video as well as various shooting modes and presets that will let you snap the best possible shots of any gorgeous nightscapes and mouth-watering meals you might encounter.