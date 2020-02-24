Android Sony Official

Meet the Xperia 10 II, Sony's latest ultra-tall "super" mid-ranger

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Feb 24, 2020, 1:49 AM
Meet the Xperia 10 II, Sony's latest ultra-tall &quot;super&quot; mid-ranger
Despite the very unfortunate MWC 2020 cancellation, Sony is dead set to refresh its mid-range lineup with new devices. The Japan-based manufacturer just announced the release of the Sony Xperia 10 II, a 6.0-inch device with a tall, 21:9 OLED display and a triple main camera system.

The glass device is pretty slim with a width of just 69mm and is pretty lightweight at 151gr. It’s also utilizing Gorilla Glass 6 all around, as well as an aluminum frame. The phone is IP65/68 water and dust resistant, and there’s even a 3.5mm audio jack for added flexibility. Side sense is also included on the device, and this feature lets you double tap the side of the phone to activate various features. The 6.0-inch ultra-tall display is an OLED one and has been specifically tailored to facilitate two apps running one above the other at the same time.



“Sony disrupts its super-mid range of devices with Xperia 10 II by bringing more Sony technology than ever before. Xperia 10 II has a sleek, lightweight design and is the perfect smartphone for entertainment on the go with our latest 21:9 Wide OLED screen to give you a fantastic viewing experience,” a Sony official said in a statement.

On the specs side, the Xperia 10 II is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset and comes along with a 3,600mAh battery. There is an intelligent charging solution included: dubbed Battery Care will keep your battery charged at 90% and top it up to 100% just in time when you wake up in the morning. 

The triple camera consists of an ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto cameras, facilitating 12MP and two 8MP sensors, respectively. The mid-ranger is capable of recording 4K video as well as various shooting modes and presets that will let  you snap the best possible shots of any gorgeous nightscapes and mouth-watering meals you might encounter.



The phone will come along with Android 10 running beneath Sony's custom lightweight Android skin, which purists usually fancy. 

Sony Xperia 10 II will be available in the coming months, though the pricing hasn't been announced yet and will likely vary by market. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

ijuanp03
Reply

2. ijuanp03

Posts: 721; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

I'm loving the very simple yet sleek design. keep it up, Sony. We need more brands to compete the big boys.

posted on 6 min ago

dirky
Reply

1. dirky

Posts: 20; Member since: Sep 01, 2015

Very nice Sony. My heart is very happy for you.

posted on 12 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Leaked live photo shows the OnePlus 8 Pro's back panel
Leaked live photo shows the OnePlus 8 Pro's back panel
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is doomed, and it's all the Galaxy S20 Ultra's fault
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is doomed, and it's all the Galaxy S20 Ultra's fault
The Google I/O 2020 event is all set to detail the new Android 11 features
The Google I/O 2020 event is all set to detail the new Android 11 features
What will happen if Chinese brands drop the Google Play Store for good?
What will happen if Chinese brands drop the Google Play Store for good?

Popular stories

First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless