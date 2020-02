Meet the Xperia 10 II, Sony's latest ultra-tall "super" mid-ranger

“Sony disrupts its super-mid range of devices with Xperia 10 II by bringing more Sony technology than ever before. Xperia 10 II has a sleek, lightweight design and is the perfect smartphone for entertainment on the go with our latest 21:9 Wide OLED screen to give you a fantastic viewing experience,” a Sony official said in a statement.



On the specs side, the Xperia 10 II is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset and comes along with a 3,600mAh battery. There is an intelligent charging solution included: dubbed Battery Care will keep your battery charged at 90% and top it up to 100% just in time when you wake up in the morning.



The triple camera consists of an ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto cameras, facilitating 12MP and two 8MP sensors, respectively. The mid-ranger is capable of recording 4K video as well as various shooting modes and presets that will let you snap the best possible shots of any gorgeous nightscapes and mouth-watering meals you might encounter.









The phone will come along with Android 10 running beneath Sony's custom lightweight Android skin, which purists usually fancy.



Sony Xperia 10 II will be available in the coming months, though the pricing hasn't been announced yet and will likely vary by market.





Despite the very unfortunate MWC 2020 cancellation, Sony is dead set to refresh its mid-range lineup with new devices. The Japan-based manufacturer just announced the release of the Sony Xperia 10 II, a 6.0-inch device with a tall, 21:9 OLED display and a triple main camera system.The glass device is pretty slim with a width of just 69mm and is pretty lightweight at 151gr. It’s also utilizing Gorilla Glass 6 all around, as well as an aluminum frame. The phone is IP65/68 water and dust resistant, and there’s even a 3.5mm audio jack for added flexibility. Side sense is also included on the device, and this feature lets you double tap the side of the phone to activate various features. The 6.0-inch ultra-tall display is an OLED one and has been specifically tailored to facilitate two apps running one above the other at the same time.