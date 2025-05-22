Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Some T-Mobile customers may soon be able to score a special lifetime discount

T-Mobile is silently offering a coveted discount to select internet-only customers.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Home Internet Insider discount
T-Mobile uses excess capacity on its 5G network to provide an alternative to wired internet to households. T-Mobile's Home Internet is affordable and fast enough for most customers. It starts at $35 for customers with voice lines and at $50 for customers who don't use its cellular services. The company is now extending a coveted discount to some Home Internet-only customers to get them to switch from their current cellular provider.

T-Mobile is expected to witness slower growth in the second half of the year due to forward buying by customers as a result of tariff fears. The company is reportedly also experiencing a customer exodus. That's perhaps why it has been rolling out retention deals and switcher promos.

With its latest offer, T-Mobile is seemingly going after customers who are happy with its Home Internet. The company is hoping that their positive experience might make them consider using its voice services too.

Per The Mobile Report, the company is now offering the famous Insider discount to select Home Internet-only accounts. This is a special discount that only employees can offer you. It's usually given to new customers to get them to port in or bring in their number from another carrier. It usually knocks prices down by 20 percent for the life of the account.

The Insider discount for Home Internet customers will work similarly. You will pay 20 percent less than the advertised rate for voice lines for as long as you maintain your account and the discount will even apply to any lines you may add in the future. It will be stackable with other discounts, so you don't have to worry about missing out on other deals.

The discount code will only work if you opt for T-Mobile's latest Experience More and Experience Beyond plans. This could be a deal breaker, considering T-Mobile has been criticized for not including taxes and other fees in the prices of these plans. However, as the company's newest plans, they come with the best it has to offer, meaning you will get faster speeds and perks that other plans might not include.



Also, T-Mobile is often ahead of other companies when it comes to technological advancements. For instance, the company's 5G Home Internet hardware supports 5G SA, which ensures a top-notch network experience. It's also the only carrier to support UL Tx Switching, which will make sure that your handset makes the most of its hardware.

Since Insider codes are handed out by employees, there is not much you can do as a customer if you want to get your hands on them. T-Mobile will likely notify eligible employees via an email or text message, so make sure to not ignore messages from the carrier if you want to lock in a 20 percent discount for life.

This is a limited-time offer and is unlikely to last long.

Anam Hamid
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless