T-Mobile is making it easy for even more people to save big when switching from a different carrier

Magenta is adding another two (small) carriers to the already expansive list of participants to the Keep and Switch program this week.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Keep and Switch promotion
Do you want to ditch your existing wireless service provider in favor of T-Mobile and enjoy unrivaled deals like deeply discounted movie tickets and (cheaper than) free high-end iPhones? That's already pretty easy to do (and save big in the process) if you're currently on Verizon, AT&T, US Cellular, Claro, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, or Puerto Rico's Liberty.

But what if you're looking to switch from another one of America's many minor mobile network operators to the industry-leading "Un-carrier"? Well, if you happen to be a Cox Mobile or Carolina West Wireless subscriber, you just have to wait a couple more days to gain access to the same port-in benefits as customers of all those aforementioned carriers.

According to the always reliable folks over at The Mobile Report, the two new names will be added to the official list of Keep and Switch participants on May 23, at which point more people than ever before will be able to get up to $800 per line of existing service to jump ship to Magenta.

Of course, the exact amount of the discount you'll be offered will still depend on how much you currently owe the carrier you want to turn your back on. And naturally, we're only talking about device payment plans here, and not any other expenses.

That being said, a lot of Verizon, AT&T, and US Cellular customers seem to appreciate the chance to keep their phones and move them to T-Mobile without looking back, and the same will probably be true soon for (some) Cox and Carolina West Wireless users.

These are very small carriers, mind you, and as its name suggests, one of them only operates in a single US state, focusing primarily on rural communities in North Carolina. But this goes to highlight T-Mo's commitment to take over the nation, not just metropolitan area after metropolitan area, but also small town after small town and village after village.

Cox Mobile, meanwhile, is a wireless-focused subsidiary of cable giant Cox Communications, so if anything, it's surprising that the Keep and Switch promotion didn't already apply to users of this Verizon-leveraging MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator). Oh, well, better late than never, right?

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
