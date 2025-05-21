T-Mobile is making it easy for even more people to save big when switching from a different carrier

T-Mobile





But what if you're looking to switch from another one of America's many minor mobile network operators to the industry-leading "Un-carrier"? Well, if you happen to be a Cox Mobile or Carolina West Wireless subscriber, you just have to wait a couple more days to gain access to the same port-in benefits as customers of all those aforementioned carriers.





According to the always reliable folks over at The Mobile Report , the two new names will be added to the official list of Keep and Switch participants on May 23, at which point more people than ever before will be able to get up to $800 per line of existing service to jump ship to Magenta.

Of course, the exact amount of the discount you'll be offered will still depend on how much you currently owe the carrier you want to turn your back on. And naturally, we're only talking about device payment plans here, and not any other expenses.





Verizon , AT&T , and US Cellular customers seem to appreciate the chance to keep their phones and move them to T-Mobile That being said, a lot of, and US Cellular customers seem to appreciate the chance to keep their phones and move them towithout looking back, and the same will probably be true soon for (some) Cox and Carolina West Wireless users.





These are very small carriers, mind you, and as its name suggests, one of them only operates in a single US state, focusing primarily on rural communities in North Carolina. But this goes to highlight T-Mo's commitment to take over the nation, not just metropolitan area after metropolitan area, but also small town after small town and village after village.





Cox Mobile, meanwhile, is a wireless-focused subsidiary of cable giant Cox Communications, so if anything, it's surprising that the Keep and Switch promotion didn't already apply to users of this Verizon -leveraging MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator). Oh, well, better late than never, right?